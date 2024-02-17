Alert! Putting Wrong PAN Card Number May Cost You RS 10,000
Published: February 17, 2024 09:35 AM
Pan Card users should be cautious when using their PAN card number. Using the wrong PAN card number could result in a fine of Rs 10,000. According to the Income Tax Department, this rule has been strictly enforced, especially when filing income tax returns.
If your card is stolen, you must file a complaint to prevent it from being misused. Possessing more than one PAN card is considered a crime. If you have two PAN cards, you must surrender one to the IT department. Failure to do so may lead to the cancellation of your PAN card and imposition of a fine.