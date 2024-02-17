Alert! Putting Wrong PAN Card Number May Cost You RS 10,000

Pan Card users should be cautious when using their PAN card number. Using the wrong PAN card number could result in a fine of Rs 10,000. According to the Income Tax Department, this rule has been strictly enforced, especially when filing income tax returns.

If your card is stolen, you must file a complaint to prevent it from being misused. Possessing more than one PAN card is considered a crime. If you have two PAN cards, you must surrender one to the IT department. Failure to do so may lead to the cancellation of your PAN card and imposition of a fine.