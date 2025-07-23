Alfa PTE Is The First Platform to Offer New-Format Mock & Practice Tests Following Major Changes Announced By Pearson to PTE Academic / UKVI

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 23: Pearson has formally announced a revised format for the PTE Academic and PTE UKVI exams that will go into effect on August 7, 2025. This has been by far the largest test update announced in recent times, with modifications made to assess communication skills in real-world settings better.

The addition of two brand-new question types Summarize Group Discussion and Respond to a Situation in the Speaking section is one of the main modifications. In order to better align the test with communicative language use, the update also makes changes to the timing, scoring logics for a few important questions, and task distribution of certain questions, including Read Aloud & Reading & Writing Fill in the Blanks.

The student fraternity has been deeply alarmed by this announcement. In an attempt to maximize the time and effort they have already spent on preparing for the current format, many students are now desperately looking to reserve available exam slots before the new changes take effect. Many others, however, are still unsure about whether to start studying for the updated version or take the test before it is released. Their anxiety has only increased due to the uncertainty surrounding the scoring and assessment of the new question types as well as the newly curated exam. Students are therefore desperately looking for reliable websites and up-to-date materials to direct their study approach.

Alfa PTE has responded swiftly to these changes by becoming the first and only platform in the world to provide access to the new format in its practice modules and mock exams. Weeks before the formal change takes place, students can start practicing the new format thanks to this early rollout.

"We are aware of the uncertainty & panic that exam modifications can cause for students," Fatima Khan, Head of Training at Alfa Education, stated. "We wanted to eliminate uncertainty and provide students with a realistic sneak peek at what to anticipate. To create an authentic, exam-like experience that fully adheres to Pearson's most recent specifications, we have worked extremely hard and closely with both our academic & technical teams."

Key features of the Alfa PTE Update include:

* New Speaking tasks with real-time AI scoring available for practice:

* Full-length mock tests based on the updated PTE Academic format;

* Updated timings & scoring logics to reflect official changes;

* Instant feedback, analytics, and evaluations;

* Continued support for the old format for students taking the exam before August 7, 2025

Alfa PTE is now positioned as a leader in real-time exam simulation and preparation, adapting swiftly to the changing needs of students and Pearson's standards.

By signing into their accounts and going to the PTE Mock Test section of the Alfa PTE's website, students can now access the new format mock tests directly. For a more focused preparation, practice for the new Speaking tasks is also offered on an individual basis.

"Knowing what to expect on the test day is crucial, regardless of whether your goal is 65+ or 79+," the training head continued. "We take pride in being the first to assist students in preparing with assurance rather than uncertainty."

About Alfa PTE

Alfa PTE is the PTE division of Alfa Education, a leading online resource for IELTS, PTE Academic, PTE UKVI, and PTE Core preparation. The platform, which is trusted by hundreds and thousands of students worldwide, is well-known for its AI-powered mock exams, real-time performance analytics, training-focused insights, and extensive institute management solutions.

Alfa PTE remains dedicated to staying ahead of the curve, making sure that its users always meet the changing requirements and standards established by Pearson and other international testing organizations. Alfa PTE is one of the first to adjust to changes in exam format or scoring, ensuring that both educators and students are never left behind.

