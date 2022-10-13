Alice Blue Introduces - 1lyOptions- A hedging & Strategy Building tool for Options Trade

Alice Blue has introduced - 1lyOptions, a hedging & strategy building tool specifically targeted at the Options Trade. Launched in collaboration with 1lyoptions this hedging tool will enable traders to access pre-built and customizable Futures & Options Strategy Building solutions.

The prebuilt strategies are designed to work well in various market conditions, be it bullish, bearish, or sideways. Normally a trader hedges by opening a position that cancel out any risk in the trade. Now, with this offering, traders can simply choose the trend, and the tool will help by offering the best possible trading strategy.

Siddhavelayutham, CEO and Founder, Alice Blue said, "Introducing this tool, is a reaffirmation of our commitment to making trading experience on our platforms seamless and beneficial to our customers. Now through this tool, the traders can utilize the pre-built options to strategize and trade effectively. We will continue to offer newer trading technologies and conveniences to further enhance our customer outreach initiatives."

In options trade, a trader hedges by manually opening a position or several positions that cancel out any risk in the trade. A trader might buy a call option and a put option at the same time. If the value of one position goes down, the other position (or positions) should go up, the trade will ensure there are no loses. Now, through this Tool, traders can pick the best possible strategy through its Pre-Built strategy based on prevailing market conditions.

Some of the key benefits of using this tool are:

Create their Own Custom Strategy

Place Orders Directly from the Tool

Choose Market/ Stock View

LIX- To Help You Identify Liquid Instruments

Check Out Predefined Strategies

Trend Predictor to Indicate Direction of Stock

Additionally, the payoff charts help in figuring out how a strategy might work over a range of prices and time. This provides a forecast of the expected profit or loss through a selected strategy. It also provides a host of Analytical data where, Positions are grouped as Hedge and by Symbols, Graphs to give expected P&L until expiry & They can check the margin utilized on each strategy and live P&L, to name a few.

All Alice Blue clients are offered free access to this premium tool. Fresh investors and traders can access this tool by opening a Demat & trading account with Alice Blue. For more information visit .

This story has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor