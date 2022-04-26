All Seasons Hand Rub is Safety Partner for Punjab Kings, 2nd year in a row

India's Premier T20 Cricket League is as much a sporting event, as it's a gala.

Ever since its inception in 2008, it has become a household staple with India's favourite sport showcasing the talent of numerous high-profile cricket stalwarts from around the world.

The viewership of this mega fiesta had grown by 40% YoY. As of 2021, 242 billion minutes were recorded for streaming India's Premier T20 Cricket League. With the league moving into digital streaming platforms, the opportunity for branding is resounding. When comparing the league to SuperBowl, the former had a viewership of 405 million in 2020 as compared to a viewership of 150 million in the same period!

Thus, the sheer magnitude of the T20 league makes it a blistering opportunity for brands. And All Seasons Hand Rub by the Oasis Group joins the league for the second time in a row.

All Seasons Hand Rub as the Safety Partner for Punjab Kings is using the exposure from India's Premier T20 Cricket League to expand its brand and deepen its roots in the heart of India's land of five rivers, Punjab. The conglomerate has set up several fascinating initiatives that boost engagement and collaboration with its followers.

The first engagement initiative of All Seasons Hand Rub comes via their social media handles! Launching multiple unique contests for their followers, All Seasons Hand Rub is immersing them in a Q&A-based giveaway of autographed merchandise by Punjab Kings. In tandem with this, the brand has devised an anthem to invigorate the spirit of the league and resonate with every home running the show. The anthem is recorded by none other than Faridkot (the famous five-piece pop-rock band from New Delhi). Alongside this, All Seasons Hand Rub will bring together Shikhar Dhawan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Mayank Agarwal for an e-meet with fans and followers.

With the colossal reach offered by India's Premier T20 Cricket League and the weight of the names attached to the same, All Seasons Hand Rub is set to go all out with engagement. The brand looks at the league as a fiesta, which brings forth an opportunity to connect to the minds and hearts of millions of viewers with interests in the sport.

The T20 Cricket League has been a host to eminent brands over time and has helped them achieve status in every household in India. With key initiatives in place, All Seasons Hand Rub can capitalise on this tremendous opportunity! The future of India's Premier T20 Cricket League is undoubtedly a bright one, and there's never been a better time than now, to join the celebrations!

