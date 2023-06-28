AllianceBernstein hosts Lighthouse Communities Foundation youth at new Pune office for the donation of 43 laptops

ATK

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 28: AllianceBernstein L.P. (AB), a leading global investment management and research firm, announced today the donation of 43 laptops for youth enrolled at Lighthouse Communities Foundation for vocational skilling and employment, demonstrating the firm's continued commitment to the Pune community and future talent.

The donation took place at an event at the newly inaugurated AllianceBernstein office in Gera Commerzone Kharadi Pune and was attended by 40 Lighthouse students. AllianceBernstein's Chief Operating Officer Karl Sprules and SVP, AB India - Head of Operations Anthony Rizzi welcomed attendees in-person.

"We are proud to support the education and development of future talent in Pune and believe this technology will broaden the opportunities for these students to grow both personally and professionally," said AB's Chief Operating Officer Karl Sprules. "This will provide them with the tools they need to be successful in the workforce and empower them to achieve their true potential."

AllianceBernstein's dedication to creating positive change and impacting communities around the world is evident through partnerships with organizations engaged in bettering opportunities for under-served youth. The company continuously seeks ways to make tangible differences in the region through its business operations. To ensure the laptops are utilized to their full potential, AB's AVP, End User Technology Lead Ashwath Thalluri also conducted in-person sessions to educate and empower the recipients on the optimal utilization and operation of the technology.

Anuja Kishore, Chief Corporate Development Officer, on the occasion said Lighthouse Communities Foundation firmly believes that digital skills are essential in the 21st century workplace and the support provided by AllianceBernstein is a step towards providing underserved youth with equal opportunities and in building a workforce for the future we hope to build on this further and strengthen the partnership with one of the largest asset management company in the world to benefit many more youth across the country.

AB's SVP, AB India - Head of Operations Anthony Rizzi also expressed his pride in supporting Lighthouse Communities Foundation and emphasized the company's commitment to vocational education and the development of future tech talent. "We firmly believe that these laptops will empower and equip these individuals with the necessary tools to succeed academically, professionally, and personally," said Rizzi.

Such a gesture holds even greater significance during the -pandemic era when access to technology has become indispensable for students' participation in learning and for remote work opportunities. By providing laptops to the Lighthouse youth, AllianceBernstein ensures that young people from underserved communities have the technological resources they need to thrive in the digital age.

