Almighty Motion Picture Acquires the AV rights of 'Mission Saudi'-- The Groundbreaking True-Crime Story Behind India's First Extradition from Saudi Arabia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: Almighty Motion Picture has acquired the screen adaptation rights to the acclaimed book Mission Saudi, authored by former DGP Aloke Lal and Maanas Lal. The upcoming adaptation will bring to audiences the extraordinary real-life investigation led by IPS Officer Merin Joseph, which resulted in India's first-ever extradition of a rape accused from Saudi Arabia a historic legal breakthrough that reshaped India's pursuit of justice beyond its borders.

The narrative follows the devastating case of Pooja, a ninth-grade schoolgirl whose brutal assault and subsequent tragedy shook Kerala. The perpetrator fled to Saudi Arabia, believing he had escaped justice forever. Years later, IPS Officer Merin Joseph revived the case with relentless determination, cutting through bureaucratic roadblocks, gender bias, and the complexities of international law to ensure justice was finally delivered.

"This adaptation gives us the opportunity to share, on an even greater canvas, the incredible determination behind India's first-ever extradition of a sexual predator. Mission Saudi traces a pursuit that travelled from Kerala to Saudi Arabia and navigated a maze of international law, diplomacy and resistance all driven by the unwavering belief that justice must prevail. We are deeply grateful to Almighty Motion Picture for bringing this powerful story to screen and look forward to the day audiences witness the resilience and courage that defined this landmark case."

Aloke Lal IPS (Retd) & Maanas Lal,

Authors of Mission Saudi

"I am excited to know that Almighty Motion Picture has decided to adapt the book Mission Saudi: Based on India's First Extradition of a Sexual Predator for the screen. It will be interesting to relive this extraordinary experience as an audience."

Merin Joseph IPS

"This story carries both a responsibility and a purpose. We are committed to portraying this journey with honesty, integrity and immense respect. Our heartfelt gratitude to Aloke Lal sir, Maanas Lal and Merin Joseph ma'am for trusting us with such an important narrative."

Prabhleen Sandhu,

Co-Founder, Almighty Motion Picture

