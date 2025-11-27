Almonds Ai Declares 27th November as 'World Channel Partners Day' on Its 5th Anniversary

NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], November 27: Almonds Ai, a leading channel loyalty, rewards and solutions company, announced 27 November as "World Channel Partners Day," a first-of-its-kind initiative dedicated to recognizing the millions of distributors, retailers and last-mile influencers who power India's distribution and retail economy.

The announcement coincides with Almonds Ai completing five years of operations and expanding to five offices across India, including its recently launched center in Indore.

While India is often described as an e-commerce success story, the reality on the ground tells a different story. A large share of India's sales continues to come from traditional trade and offline formats, driven by dealers, retailers and local influencers such as electricians, painters and mechanics who move products every single day. Yet, their contribution often remains unseen and under-celebrated. World Channel Partner's Day has been created to bring this ecosystem into the spotlight and formally acknowledge its role in building brands and markets.

Speaking about the announcement, Abhinav Jain and Apurv Jain, Co-founders of Almonds Ai, jointly said, "For us, channel partners are not middlemen, they are true growth partners. India's real engine of growth is still on the ground, in the hands of distributors, retailers and last-mile influencers who work silently every day to keep commerce moving. By declaring 27th November as World Channel Partners Day, we want to recognise their contribution and reinforce the importance of respecting, rewarding and strengthening this ecosystem for sustainable growth."

They added that for ambitious brands, long-term growth will come not from bypassing the channel, but from reimagining and investing in it. Almonds Ai continues to focus on using data, loyalty, and technology to unlock incremental revenue from large sections of offline networks that remain underserved and disengaged.

With this annual observance, Almonds Ai aims to encourage brands across industries to take a moment every year to appreciate their channel partners and acknowledge their contribution to business growth.

Almonds Ai is a channel loyalty and rewards powerhouse, empowering 100+ distribution-led organizations' more than 6 million channel partners like retailer, dealers and influencers like driver, painters, mechanics etc. with its Guinness award-winning Channelverse™ ecosystem. Almonds Ai also invented Green Loyalty Programs, driving sustainability in loyalty management.

