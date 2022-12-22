Alok Bansal receives the 2022 HousingWire Vanguard Award

Alok Bansal, MD of Visionet Systems India and the Global Head of BFSI Business has been awarded the 2022 HousingWire (HW) Vanguard award for being a pioneering leader in the housing industry space.

The HW Vanguard Awards honours C-Suite industry professionals and business leaders who have deeply impacted the fields of housing and mortgage finance.

Alok's corporate experience spans many decades and encompasses managing strategy, global operations, growth of financial services, mortgage banking, and BPS firms. In his long and illustrious career, he has turned around startup businesses, managed multi-site operations, and led technological innovation as well as business development. Bansal has created scalable organizations by developing comprehensive programs for team building, leadership, organizational culture, and knowledge management.

Through strategic alliances, product solutions like automated underwriting, data management, fraud detection, consumer behaviour analytics, and managing large-scale operations, Bansal has been the catalyst for growth. Today, Visionet's mortgage division processes over 65,000 loan applications each month, making up over 51% of the company's overall business.

Alok says, "This award is a recognition of the team effort of our employees for making game-changing innovations in the housing, mortgage, and IT industry. Our team's proficiency in the Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics, Augmented Reality (AR), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) has led to exciting breakthroughs. We hope to continue on this path of pioneering digital transformation and to serve diverse industries in India and across the world."

With in-house innovations like Docvu.AI, Visionet has changed the dynamics of the housing and mortgage industry by improving work efficiency, accuracy, and customer satisfaction. Docvu.AI is a next-generation platform that facilitates document processing of structured as well as unstructured documents through cutting-edge technologies like AI and ML. 8.5 Billion data elements have been extracted and 4 Billion pages have been processed by DocVu.AI till now. It helps in achieving higher accuracy rates for mortgage institutions and performs automatic mortgage file audits seamlessly.

Under the leadership of Alok Bansal, Visionet has become one of the highest tech-enabled business service providers with more than 4000 mortgage and tech employees around the world. The company provides services to more than 300 leading financial institutions, realtors, and investors dominant in the housing industry. Visionet also bagged the '2022 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce Partner of the Year' Award.

