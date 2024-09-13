Alpha Healing Centre collaborates with Adayu to strengthen rehabilitation and de-addiction services

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], September13: Alpha Healing Centre, a state-of-the-art, luxury rehabilitation facility in Vadodara, Gujarat has partnered with Adayu, a Fortis Group Company. The collaboration aims to enhance mental health related services and offerings which will be overseen through clinical governance by Adayu.

Alpha Healing Centre is a state-of-the-art facility spanning across 11 acres of serene, lush green gardens, offering residents a calm, peaceful and luxurious environment equipped with modern amenities. The centre provides holistic mental health programmes for patients with a variety of clinical conditions. The cornerstone of these programs is their strong clinical foundation, employing innovative and effective therapies to promote healing and recovery from addiction and other mental health challenges.

Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO, Fortis Healthcare said, “Fortis National Mental Health Programme stands as one of the few comprehensive, multi-city initiatives in India, positively impacting over 15 crore lives since its inception. With our clinical expertise and experienced mental health professionals, we are committed to delivering world-class care. Our collaboration with Alpha Healing Centre marks a significant step forward in enhancing our clinical capabilities and expanding access to high-quality mental health services across the country.”

Dax Patel, founder, Alpha Healing Centre said, “We have collaborated with Adayu, A Fortis Group Company, which is the best in the industry for mental wellness. Alpha Healing Centre is a rehabilitation centre providing long-term in-patient care to patients with chronic mental health related illnesses, including alcohol and substance abuse. We strongly believe that our association with Adayu will herald this vision forward with great strength and vigor.”

Dr. Samir Parikh, Chairperson, Fortis National Mental Health Program, said, “Our collaboration with Alpha Healing Centre is a commitment to upholding the highest clinical standards in providing compassionate care to every individual in need of mental health treatment. Our vision is to ensure evidence-based clinical outcomes. Our teams will work closely to synergize our strengths and efforts, enhancing and improving clinical outcomes for every patient who walks through the doors of Alpha Healing Centre.”

Website – https://alphahealingcenter.in/

Phone – 1800-547-2060

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor