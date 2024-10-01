Alpino's Bold #KhaaneWaaleOats Campaign with Shilpa Shetty Humorously Challenges the Existing Oats Industry

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 1: Alpino, a health-focused brand known for its innovative and nutritious food products, has launched its latest campaign, #KhaaneWaaleOats, with Shilpa Shetty as the face of the movement. This campaign offers a playful twist at the traditional powdered oats market, urging consumers to reject powdered oats for Alpino's delicious and protein-packed Super Oats.

The campaign humorously highlights the contrast between Alpino's rich, chocolate-flavored oats and the often bland powdered oats that have dominated the market for years. The ad, set around the theme of "Choona Laga," hilariously portrays powdered oats as a scam in terms of both texture and taste. Alpino challenges the long-held notion that healthy breakfasts have to be bland and unappetizing, positioning its new Chocolate Super Oats as the perfect alternative for those tired of the mundane options currently available.

We see the contrast when Shilpa Shetty humorously carries around a bowl of powdered oats, only to demonstrate how these oats are better suited for everything but eating. The message? "Powdered Oats se Choona Mat Lagao." The ad showcases Shilpa in an avatar like never before - playful, witty, and fully committed to the cause of introducing a healthful alternative.

A New Standard for Healthy Breakfasts "Before we launched Alpino Super Oats, the market was filled with the same bland, powdery oats offered in different packaging. They weren't enjoyable, and consumers had no real options for a tasty, nutritious breakfast," said Hiren Sheta, CMO of Alpino. "Our campaign, 'Powdered Oats se Choona Mat Lagao,' was born from this insight. We aim to bring fun to healthy eating, and our Chocolate Super Oats do just that by offering a flavorful, protein-packed breakfast solution."

Shilpa Shetty, a partner & long-standing fan of the brand, is thrilled to be part of the campaign, lending her voice to encourage everyone to make a simple yet significant shift in their breakfast habits.

The campaign is a refreshing take on the health food market, using humor and wit to address a key issue many consumers face - the perception that healthy eating lacks flavor. Made with 100% real rolled oats, Alpino Chocolate Oats delivers 22g of protein per serving, with no preservatives or additives. The aim is to show that healthy breakfasts don't have to be tasteless or difficult to prepare, bringing the perfect balance of nutrition and flavour to the table.

For more details about the campaign, please visit - https://youtu.be/n-AR6kycRj4?si=dNmeSlXcjaF48Zy4

Instagram link - https://www.instagram.com/p/DATJLHVN11v/

About Alpino:

Alpino, the World's Only Peanut Products company was founded in 2016 by six friends: Chetan Kanani, Hiren Sheta, Umesh Gajera, Priyank Vora, Milan Gopani, and Mahatva Sheta. The founders set out to provide protein-rich peanut-based products that are tasty and healthy... Currently, Alpino serves more than 6,000 retail outlets across India and has a strong online presence while they aspire to have a brand worth Rs500 Crore in two years. Even with such hard times as a major inferno at its warehouse considering that it is a resilient company; Alpino remains at the cutting edge of health foods development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor