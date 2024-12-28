Amar Upadhyay and Rashami Desai's Film Mom Tane Nai Samjay Receives Overwhelming Response to Its Trailer

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 28: Expressing a mother's emotions is not always easy. Often, when family members are occupied with their work and children are busy with studies, a mother's loneliness goes unnoticed. Addressing this heartfelt theme, the family drama "Mom Tane Nai Samjay" is set to release on January 10, 2025. The film features a stellar cast including Amar Upadhyay, Rashami Desai, Virti Vaghani, and Namit Shah in key roles along with co-actors Hemang Dave and Tejal Vyas in important roles. Directed by renowned filmmaker Dharmessh Mehta.

Since its announcement and teaser launch, the film has sparked immense excitement among audiences. Now, with the release of its trailer, curiosity about the movie has grown further. Notably, the teaser received an overwhelming response, amassing approx 3 million views overall. Trailer Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPc9uL4CFcM

Actor Amar Upadhyay said, "This film beautifully captures the emotions and struggles faced by mothers. It's a story that will resonate with everyone and remind us to value the sacrifices made by our loved ones."

Rashami Desai, lead actress, expressed, "Playing Aashka was an emotional journey for me. The character's depth and vulnerability touched my heart. I believe this film will leave a lasting impact on the audience."

This movie is produced under the banner Scarlet Slate Studios by Bright Voyage LTD, Text Step Services Pvt. Ltd. In association with Namanraj Productions and presented by Mahaveer Jain Films.

Written by Radheshyam and Kamlesh Thakkar, the film narrates a relatable story that resonates with every human being. Music by the famous composer duo Sachin-Jigar adds emotional depth, making the experience even more impactful. Produced by Chee Teng Joo and Diya Nahar, and co-produced by Harit Desai, the film beautifully captures the essence of relationships.

The trailer delves into the emotional journey of a mother, highlighting her struggles with loneliness despite her sacrifices.

The story follows Aashka (Rashami Desai) and Kunal (Amar Upadhyay), who live in London with their two childrenMeera (Virti Vaghani) and Kabir (Namit Shah). Although far from their homeland, the couple strives to preserve their cultural values in their children.

Aashka sacrifices her aspirations and career to care for her children. However, as Meera and Kabir become engrossed in their modern lifestyles and Kunal remains busy with work, leaving Aashka feeling neglected and undervalued . Her heart aches when, despite her sacrifices, her children tell her, "Mom, Tane Nai Samjay."

Director Dharmessh Mehta said, "'Mom Tane Nai Samjay' is more than just a film; it's an emotional roller-coaster that mirrors real-life experiences. We hope it inspires families to communicate better and appreciate one another more."

Producer Harit Desai added, "We are thrilled with the audience's response to the teaser and trailer. This film is a heartfelt tribute to mothers and their silent sacrifices. We can't wait for viewers to experience it on the big screen."

What happens next in Aashka's life? How does she deal with her struggles? Audiences will have to wait until January 10, 2025, to find out!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor