Amazon to layoff 20,000 employees including top staff

Amazon plans to lay off as many as 20,000 employees in the coming months, including distribution center workers, technology staff and corporate executives as the retail and cloud computing giant retrenches after going on a hiring spree during the pandemic, according to a report by money control.

Employees at all staff levels (from level 1 to level 7) are likely to be impacted by the layoffs, Computer World quoted sources with direct knowledge of the matter as saying. The New York Times first reported in mid-November that Amazon would also fire employees after tech giants like Meta and Twitter went on a layoff spree. The recent news report claimed that company managers over the last few days have been told to identify work performance problems among employees. If Amazon slashes 20,000 employees, this would be mean a reduction in about 6 per cent of its corporate staff, and about 1.3 per cent of Amazon's 1.5 million-strong workforce including global distribution center and hourly workers.