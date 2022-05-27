Ambassador car to come back in electric avtar, Hindustan motors signs MoU

The Ambassador car, a symbol of power and politics in India, is set to return soon. Ambassador car maker Hindustan Motors has entered into a memorandum of understanding with a European automobile company.

The name of this European company has not been revealed yet, but it is said that this agreement has been made with Peugeot. Under the MoU, the two companies will once again start production of cars and scooters at the company's Uttarpara plant.

This time the Ambassador will return back in its electric incarnation, but before that the company will start making electric two-wheelers. Uttam Bose, Director, Hindustan Motors, said that work is underway for the design, new look and engine of the new Amby. It is already in advance stage.

The Uttarpara Car Plant, located at a distance of about 20 km from Kolkata, is the oldest car plant in the country. It is the second oldest plant in Asia after Toyota's plant in Japan. Hindustan Motors Ambassador cars ruled the roads of India till 1970. Later, with the advent of cheaper vehicles from companies like Maruti Suzuki, the demand for Ambassador cars began to decline. Finally in 2014 the company discontinued its production.