Ambuja becomes first cement company to join Alliance for Industry Decarbonization

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 26 : Adani Group company Ambuja Cements has joined the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization (AFID)a global alliance of companies across industries to accelerate the Net Zero transition in line with the Paris Agreement.

In a statement, the Adani Group company said Ambuja is the first cement manufacturer in the world to become a part of AFID, a global platform for exchanging insights and experiences among private and public stakeholders in the energy-intensive sectors.

The company, operating in the cement industry, aims to achieve Net Zero by 2050, with targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

As part of its green energy commitment, it has announced a plan to invest Rs 100 billion in renewable energy projects of 1GW capacity and 376 MW of energy from the Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS), to power 60 per cent of its expanded capacity through green power by FY2028.

"This ambitious goal will reduce the carbon footprint and offer compelling economic advantages," Ambuja Cements said.

Ambuja Cements utilized over 8.6 million tonnes of waste-derived resources and became 11x water-positive and 8x plastic-negative in FY24.

"This marks another significant step for Ambuja in its sustainability journey. We are already amongst the lowest emission-intensity cement producers globally and are undertaking a number of strategic initiatives to further reduce our GHG emission footprint. Being a member of the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization would allow us to leverage the experiences of global cross-sector industry peers, and in turn, share our approach to decarbonization," said Karan Adani, Non-Executive Director, Ambuja Cements.

The AFID aims to facilitate dialogue on an industry level and increase cooperation to help companies develop solid decarbonization strategies aligned with their countries' commitments. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) coordinates and facilitates the activities of the alliance.

