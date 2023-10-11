American chipmaker AMD to acquire AI solutions provider Nod.ai

New Delhi [India], October 11 : American chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has signed an agreement to acquire Nod.ai to expand its open AI capabilities.

As part of its announcement Wednesday, the chipmaker said the agreement strongly aligns with AMD's AI growth strategy that is centred on an open software ecosystem. The addition of Nod.ai will bring an experienced team to its fold.

Nod.ai delivers optimized AI solutions to top hyperscalers (large-scale data centres), enterprises and startups. For more than 50 years, AMD has been into computing graphics and visualisation technologies.

"The acquisition of Nod.ai is expected to significantly enhance our ability to provide AI customers with open software that allows them to easily deploy highly performant AI models tuned for AMD hardware," said Vamsi Boppana, senior vice president, of the Artificial Intelligence Group at AMD.

"The addition of the talented Nod.ai team accelerates our ability to advance open-source compiler technology and enable portable, high-performance AI solutions across the AMD product portfolio. Nod.ai's technologies are already widely deployed in the cloud, at the edge and across a broad range of endpoint devices today," Boppana added.

According to Anush Elangovan, co-founder and CEO, of Nod.ai, "By joining forces with AMD, we will bring this expertise to a broader range of customers on a global scale."

The American multinational semiconductor Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in July this year announced it would invest approximately USD 400 million in India over the next five years. The announcement was made at the ongoing 'Semicon India Conference 2023' being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The planned investment includes a new AMD campus in Bengaluru that will serve as the company's largest design and R&D centre. It intends to add about 3,000 new engineering roles by the end of 2028 in India.

The new 500,000-square-foot Bengaluru campus will increase the AMD office footprint to 10 total locations across these cities: Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

It started operations in India in 2001 when the company's first site was established in New Delhi and has now about 6500 employees here.

