American NGO HOPE B~LIT distributed blankets, oral care kits and condoms on GB Road, Delhi

New Delhi (India), December 23: Los Angeles-based NGO hope b~lit, US, distributed blankets, sanitary pads, oral kits and condoms to over 100 sex workers at GB Road, a famous red light area in New Delhi. During this, Ruhi alias Rohini Hak, the founder of the NGO and the volunteers of her NGO were present.

In this distribution system, mainly American Indian Philanthropist Sunil Agrawal, board advisor HOPE B~LIT gave his support to the work of NGO inspiring the youth volunteers. Surender Singh Dalal, SHO of Kamla Nagar Police Station, located at GB Road, Mohd. Hafeez alias Bablu Pradhan, Dr. Karen Raju and Atbar Ahmed etc. dignitaries were present and supported this distribution system. During this, Shalini Gupta (Pinkishe Foundation) and Dr. Sam Prasad (AHF India Cares) provided items for this activity and came in person to give their full support. Constable Rohit and his team assisted in informing the local women and also maintaining discipline in the lines during the distribution joining hands with HOPE B~LIT volunteer Director – Dhawal Pokle, Saurabh Bavaliya & Srushti Kalse.

Founder and social activist Ruhi, aka Rohini hak said, “Globally, the community of sex workers face a range of societal and geographical barriers to obtaining basic health care. Keeping this in mind, despite many obstacles to executing this effort, we did not give up and are grateful for the support of like-minded people in making this successful”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor