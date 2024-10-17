American Pecans Partners with Hyatt Group for Exclusive Festive Menu "The Indulgent" American Pecans Festival across Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], October 17: In celebration of festive season, American Pecans is excited to announce a special partnership with three flagship outlets of the Hyatt Group of Restaurants. From October 15 to November 15, 2024, Soul Pantry (Andaz Delhi), Lobby Lounge (Grand Hyatt Mumbai), and Tinello (Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad) will feature an exclusive festive menu curated by renowned nutritionist, author, and columnist, Kavita Devgan.

Kavita Devgan, an acclaimed expert in nutrition and wellness, has specially designed this festive menu to highlight the versatility and health benefits of American pecans. Incorporating the rich flavor and nutritional power of pecans, the menu will feature a variety of unique dishes, from indulgent starters to decadent desserts, providing diners with a healthy and flavorful festive dining experience.

Sumit Saran, In Country Market Representative of American Pecans Council said, "With their natural goodness and versatility, pecans have become an integral part of modern diets across the globe. We envisage similar trends in India and foresee immense potential for pecans. The demand is only going to increase as more discerning Indian consumers discover this amazing nut, its health benefits, its taste and ways to incorporate pecans in daily routine. We are delighted to be partnering with restaurants at Hyatt hotels in Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. They are known for their high-quality offerings. American pecans, and this partnership gives diners the opportunity to enjoy indulgent yet nutritious dishes during the festive season."

American pecans are great as a snack or as an ingredient. They are available on all major e-commerce platforms or with major dry fruit retailers. All consumers have to do is search for American pecans", added Saran

The special menu will be available at:

* Soul Pantry, Andaz Delhi

* Lobby Lounge, Grand Hyatt Mumbai

* Tinello, Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad

This month-long promotion provides food enthusiasts the perfect opportunity to savor dishes inspired by traditional and modern flavors, all enhanced by the rich taste of American pecans.

For more information on the promotion or to reserve a table, please contact the respective outlets directly.

About American Pecan Council:

Founded in 2016, the American Pecan Council is dedicated to showcasing the many benefits, uses, and remarkable history of America's native tree nut. With growing interest in India, the Council is committed to introducing the rich flavor and nutritional value of pecans to Indian consumers.

For more details, please visit: https://americanpecan.in/

About Hyatt Group of Restaurants:

The Hyatt Group of Restaurants is globally recognized for its exceptional culinary experiences, blending local and international flavors to create memorable dining moments. With world-class chefs and a commitment to quality, Hyatt restaurants continue to be a top choice for discerning diners.

