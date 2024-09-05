American Society for Non-Destructive Testing (ASNT) and American Welding Society (AWS) Discuss NDT and Welding Training Initiatives with Railway Minister

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 5: The American Society for Non-Destructive Testing (ASNT) and the American Welding Society (AWS) recently held a productive meeting with the Honorable Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss the implementation of Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) and Welding training programs for railway personnel across India. The meeting, held at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi, aimed at enhancing the safety and reliability of the Indian railway system through advanced training and certification programs.

During the discussions, Ashwini Vaishnaw shared his vision, stating, "I envision a future where welding, NDT, and cryogenics are integral to every division. Training our people in these areas is key to achieving this goal." This aligns with ASNT's vision to establish a state-of-the-art Training Centre for NDT professionals in India. The proposed center would specialize in providing computer-based certifications and training in advanced NDT technologies.

With the launch of its new ASNT 9712 program, which is aligned with the International Standard ISO 9712, ASNT aims to ensure that the training programs meet global benchmarks, equipping railway personnel with the skills needed to enhance railway safety and efficiency.

In addition to the meeting with the Ministry of Railways, the ASNT and the AWS delegation met with top leadership of several corporates and public sector units (PSUs) to explore potential collaborations and partnerships. These meetings included discussions with Shettigar Praveen, Chief Technical Officer, at Hindustan Construction Company; Upal Sen Gupta, General Manager, and Harindra Kumar, Assistant General Manager at GAIL India. The delegation also met Krishna Mukund, Divisional Manager of the Material Analysis Division at Maruti Suzuki; Ashish Saraf the country Director from Thales India Group; Urvesh Vala, Head - Material Engineering & Technology and Uthanda Ramakrishnan from L&T (Hydrocarbons) and other team members from the respective companies.

The discussions focused on leveraging NDT technologies and training professionals on Level 2&3 testing to improve safety and quality across infrastructure projects, pipeline integrity, vocational training, automotive manufacturing, defence, aerospace, and other industrial applications.

Additionally, the delegation, discussed enhancing welding training with the key people from the Ministry of Skills Development & Entrepreneurship. The topics included incorporating AWS content into welding simulators, aligning training with industry standards, and piloting AWS-accredited courses in 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Neal Couture, ASNT CEO, and Paul Lang, Executive Director of ASNT Certification Services and Chief Global Strategy Officer, jointly stated: "Our visit to India was a tremendous success, reinforcing the vital role of NDT in India's advancing infrastructure. We look forward to a long-term partnership to drive advancements in safety, quality, and innovation."

The initiative aims to impact a large number of students and government workers, focusing on skilling as a social scheme supported by both state and central governments. AWS's role will involve curriculum customization and local resource utilization for effective implementation. Reflecting on the series of meetings, Richard Arn, Vice President (Welding & Technology), American Welding Society, stated, "We at AWS are excited about collaborating with India to advance the science and technology of welding. There is immense potential here, and we look forward to creating opportunities for future generations of welding professionals."

About ASNT: The American Society for Non-Destructive Testing (ASNT) is the world's largest technical society dedicated to the advancement of non-destructive testing technologies. ASNT provides a platform for knowledge sharing, training, and certification, ensuring safety and quality across various industries.

About AWS:

The American Welding Society is the worldwide authority in the development of standards, certifications and educational programming for the welding, allied joining and cutting community. It is a not-for-profit organization committed to connecting the welding industry to their extensive collection of resources, informing the community of technological advancements and developing the next generation of welding professionals with the help of the AWS Foundation. AWS serves over 60,000 members worldwide, is composed of 22 Districts with 250 Sections and Student Chapters and includes more than 1500 volunteers in over 200 technical committees, subcommittees and task groups.

This important meeting was brought to fruition by MCI India, a global leader in Association Management & consulting. They work very closely with American association to help them grow globally and are working very closely with ASNT & AWS in the growth strategy for India, Middle East and other markets across the globe.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor