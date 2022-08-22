Amethhyyst XCI hosting Maharashtra Shravan Queen Contestants for Fine dining Etiquette class

August 22: Maharashtra most iconic Beauty and intelligence competition Maharashtra Times Shravan queen offers a unique platform for young girls to showcase their talent. It can be a life altering experience for these girls as starting point in their career to enter the world of Marathi cinema, theater and Bollywood.

Amethhyyst XCI, one of the finest clubs in town, known for their fine dining experience, located in Breach candy, is a hub for youngsters and the party place to be!

When it comes to fashion and celebration, our founders always want to make a mark in the minds of the young generation. Known for hosting an array of fashion shows, kitty parties and family get together, Amethhyyst XCI is now proud to lay on an extraordinary event fine dine and etiquette class for the very gorgeous and effervescent contestants of Maharashtra Times Shravan queen 2022.

Ms. Pooja Vaidya from NAMG institute will be mentoring these participants and imparting them a hands on experience for dining, giving them insights of the industry enhancing their skills and glamorize their presence in the world of Fashion and films.

Special thanks to Mr. Shakir Shaikh for curating this event and making it happen.

