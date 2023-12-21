AMG fueling spirit of victory for Delhi Binny's Brigade at Tennis Premier League

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 21: As the Delhi Binny's Brigade sets forth on this exciting tennis journey, the collaboration between the outstanding team and incredible sponsors is poised to redefine the entire Tennis Premiere League experience. The Delhi Binny's Brigade team has the privilege of partnering with some truly fantastic sponsors, making this season an extraordinary one.

At the forefront is Binny's Jewellery, the shining star and main sponsor. But the brilliance doesn't stop there; the team is also supported by an impressive lineup of cool sponsors such as AMG, Chedda Jewellers, and NM Style, each contributing their unique style and trendy touch, transforming our team into a trendsetting force on and off the court. As the associate sponsor for Delhi Binny's Brigade, AMG's influence is more than a mere logo on the team's jerseyit's a mark of a shared commitment to pushing boundaries and achieving greatness.

As the heartbeat of Delhi Binny's Brigade, AMG infuses its spirit into the team's culture, creating an environment where passion and determination collide. It's a union where the high-performance legacy of AMG intertwines with the ambitions and aspirations of the team, shaping a future marked by success, style, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

TPL season 5 promises to be a spectacle where the team emerges not only as a formidable force in the game but also as a beacon of excellence, seamlessly blending the best of sports and style in every swing and serve. Get ready for a tennis season like no other, where the team leaves an indelible mark, both on the scoreboard and in the hearts of our fans.

