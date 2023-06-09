Amigos 21st Century IAS Academy Hosts a Successful Interaction with Dr. Jaya Prakash Narayan on Preparation Strategy for Civil Services Exams

Amigos 21st Century IAS Academy Hosts a Successful Interaction with Dr. Jaya Prakash Narayan on Preparation Strategies for Civil Services Exams

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 9: Amigos 21st Century IAS Academy, a renowned institute dedicated to empowering IAS aspirants, organized an insightful event titled “Interaction with Students on Preparation Strategy for Civil Services Exams” on 7th June. The event witnessed a great turnout of enthusiastic participants and featured Dr. Jaya Prakash Narayan, the esteemed Founder of the Foundation for Democratic Reforms (FDR) and Lok Satta Party, as the Chief Guest and Key Note Speaker.

Aspiring civil servants understand the importance of building a strong foundation and keeping up with contemporary issues. With this understanding, Amigos 21st Century IAS Academy aimed to provide comprehensive training through this event, offering students a unique opportunity to gain insights from Dr. Jaya Prakash Narayan’s vast expertise and develop effective strategies to crack the Civil Services Exams.

Dr. Jaya Prakash Narayan, a distinguished personality known for his contributions in the realms of politics, public administration, and electoral reforms, shared valuable insights during the interactive session. He emphasized the need for aspirants to change their thinking mindset and approach towards exam preparation. Patience, dedication, and careful planning were identified as essential qualities for success in the civil services examinations. Dr. Jaya Prakash Narayan encouraged the participants to prioritize reading books over relying solely on study materials for a comprehensive understanding of the subjects.

The event provided an exceptional opportunity for civil services aspirants to gain insights, clarify doubts, and refine their preparation strategies under the guidance of Dr. Jaya Prakash Narayana, an accomplished personality with extensive experience in political reforms, electoral processes, and public policy.

The event witnessed the presence of other notable personalities, including M Ramana Reddy ( Advisor – Amigos IAS Academy), Akella Raghavendra ( Motivational Speaker, Advisor – Amigos IAS Academy), Satish Kumar Pendyala (Senior Faculty – Amigos IAS Academy) who added to the enriching discussions and interaction.

Amigos 21st Century IAS Academy, with its proven track record of success, has been instrumental in guiding and mentoring numerous students towards achieving exceptional results in various prestigious services such as IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, IRTS, and more. The institute’s commitment to personalized attention and unique coaching methods has made it a trusted institution in the field of competitive examination preparation.

Amigos 21st Century IAS Academy extends its gratitude to all the participants for their active engagement and contributions, making the event a resounding success.

About Amigos 21st Century IAS Academy: Established in 2003, Amigos 21st Century IAS Academy is committed to empowering IAS aspirants to crack the Civil Services Examinations. The academy focuses on providing personalized attention and utilizes unique coaching methods to help students secure top ranks in prestigious services.

