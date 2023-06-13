Amigos 21st Century IAS Academy Offers Free UPSC Mains Test Series & Mentorship Program for UPSC 2023 Prelims Qualifiers

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13: Amigos 21st Century IAS Academy, a renowned institute for Civil Services examination preparation, is delighted to announce an exceptional opportunity for students who have successfully cleared the UPSC 2023 Preliminary examination. Chairman M R Reddy has unveiled the institution's initiative to provide a Free UPSC Mains Test Series & Mentorship Program, Coaching exclusively designed for these qualifying students.

Amigos 21st Century IAS Academy has firmly established itself as a leading coaching center in India, renowned for its innovative teaching methods and remarkable track record of producing successful Civil Services aspirants. The academy is dedicated to nurturing talent and providing comprehensive guidance to equip students with the necessary tools and knowledge to excel in the UPSC Main examination.

The Free UPSC Mains Test Series offered by Amigos 21st Century IAS Academy presents a unique opportunity for qualifying students to assess their preparation level and gain valuable insights into the main examination pattern. The series comprises a set of meticulously designed mock tests created by experienced faculty members and subject matter experts. These tests closely simulate the actual UPSC Main examination, allowing students to familiarize themselves with the format, time constraints, and question types. By participating in this test series, students can identify their strengths and weaknesses, enabling them to fine-tune their study approach accordingly.

Amigos 21st Century IAS Academy goes beyond the test series by offering a comprehensive Mentorship Program to qualifying students. Each student is paired with a dedicated mentor who is an experienced UPSC faculty member. The mentor provides personalized guidance, conducts strategy sessions, and offers valuable feedback to help students enhance their performance in the UPSC Mains examination. This mentorship program creates a supportive and conducive learning environment, empowering students to tackle challenges effectively and stay motivated throughout their preparation journey.

Amigos 21st Century IAS Academy takes immense pride in its exceptional team of senior faculty members who hail from Delhi and Telugu States. These distinguished individuals bring with them a wealth of experience and expertise in the field of Civil Services examination preparation. The faculty members include Seenaiah, Prabhakar Chouti, Pendyala Satish Kumar, Neeraj Nachiketa, Kalyan, Fazal, Dr. Ramesh Thorthi, Dr. G. Vivekananda, Dr. Raj Kumar Sharma, Chandra Shekhar Yadav, C. Hari Krishna, Ankur Agarwal, Dr. Naga Sridhar, and many more. Their presence adds significant value to the academy's commitment to providing high-quality education.

At Amigos IAS Academy, providing a state-of-the-art infrastructure is of paramount importance. The academy is committed to creating a conducive learning environment that fosters academic excellence. The facilities are designed to cater to the diverse needs of the students, ensuring they have access to all the resources necessary for comprehensive UPSC preparation.

With a focus on personalized attention, Amigos IAS Academy offers a vast array of optional subjects to choose from, allowing students to pursue their interests and strengths. The faculty members provide guidance and support in selecting the right optional subject based on individual preferences and scoring potential. This personalized approach empowers aspirants to make informed decisions and maximize their chances of success in the UPSC examination.

Amigos IAS Academy strives to empower aspirants with not only the knowledge and skills required to crack the UPSC examination but also the confidence to face challenges head-on. The academy's dedication to personalized attention, experienced faculty, and state-of-the-art infrastructure sets it apart as a premier institution for Civil Services examination preparation.

Benefits of Joining Amigos 21st Century IAS Academy for UPSC:

1. Experienced Faculty: The academy boasts a team of highly qualified and experienced faculty members who possess in-depth knowledge of the UPSC examination pattern and syllabus. They employ interactive teaching methods, ensuring conceptual clarity and a comprehensive understanding of subjects.

2. Comprehensive Study Material: Amigos 21st Century IAS Academy provides well-researched and updated study material that covers all the essential topics and current affairs required for the UPSC Mains examination. The material is designed to simplify complex concepts and facilitate effective learning.

3. Guidance from Rankers: Students at Amigos receive guidance from previous successful candidates who have secured top ranks in the UPSC examination. Learning from their strategies and success stories provides valuable insights and inspiration.

4. Motivational Sessions: Renowned IAS trainer and motivational speaker, Akella Raghavendra, serves as an advisor to Amigos IAS and conducts motivational sessions for the students. These sessions inspire and empower students to overcome challenges, stay focused, and achieve their goals.

5. Self-Improvement Sessions: Amigos 21st Century IAS Academy recognizes the importance of holistic development and conducts self-improvement sessions facilitated by psychologists and mentors. These sessions focus on enhancing students' confidence, personality development, and overall well-being.

Other benefits like scholarships to Meritorious students, Free Study Hall & Digital Library

Akella Raghavendra, a highly respected figure in the field of Civil Services training and a renowned motivational speaker, serves as an advisor to Amigos 21st Century IAS Academy. With his vast experience and expertise, Raghavendra has guided numerous successful candidates and inspired countless aspirants to overcome challenges and achieve their goals. His invaluable insights and guidance further enhance the institution's commitment to providing top-notch mentorship and guidance to its students.

Chairman M R Reddy encourages all students who have qualified the UPSC 2023 Preliminary examination to seize this unique opportunity offered by Amigos 21st Century IAS Academy. To learn more about the Free UPSC Mains Test Series & Mentorship Program or to enroll, interested candidates can contact Amigos 21st Century IAS Academy at 9000230734 or 9000230735. Additional information about the academy and its offerings can be found on their website at https://amigosias.com/

Location :

Amigos 21st Century IAS Academy, opp. : Sub Registrar Office, Ashok Nagar, Himayatnagar, Hyderabad, Telangana 500020

9000230734 | 9000230735

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor