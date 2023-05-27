Amitabh Bachchan's Legend 1942 Partners with Smytten to Bring Handcrafted Fragrances to Indian Customers

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 27: Smytten, India's largest product trials and discovery platform, is taking its fragrance game to the next level by teaming up with the sensational brand, Legend 1942. Armed with a firm grasp on the pulse of India and in partnership with seasoned fragrance makers, none other than the iconic Amitabh Bachchan has lent his vision to the art of perfumery at Legend 1942 to introduce gender-fluid, handcrafted, luxe perfumes that genuinely celebrate the soul of our nation.

Starting today, fragrance enthusiasts will have the unique opportunity to experience the exquisite range of Legend 1942 perfumes on Smytten. The brand seamlessly blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary sensibilities, creating timeless yet modern scents.

Smytten, the preferred destination for lifestyle trials & sampling, offers consumers the chance to discover and try a curated selection of trial packs from the comfort of their homes. Smytten will showcase six perfumes from Legend 1942 in trial sizes on its platform, allowing customers to experience the brand's unique fragrances at minimum cost. The customers can try all six fragrances on Smytten and experience the rich notes, captivating blends and exceptional longevity that make Legend 1942 perfumes a true masterpiece.

"We are beyond thrilled to partner with Legend 1942 for an exclusive trial & sampling activation. We have observed a 100 per cent growth in purchase frequency for fragrances in the last year, with 53% of fragrance shoppers opting to purchase post-trial (online/offline). This shows a huge demand for premium fragrances in India, and we are happy to bring more brands to our customers. We believe this partnership will be a great success, and we look forward to working with Legend 1942," says Swagata Sarangi, Co-founder, Smytten.

Legends 1942 has already made a name for itself with its exceptional fragrances. The partnership with Smytten allows it to reach out to and build a larger consumer base. The perfume portfolio ranges from earthy, smoky, and vibrant to floral, spicy, and warm to woody, bold and intense, ensuring that every individual has multiple options to choose from.

"Bachchan and I are elated to announce the launch of Legend 1942 on Smytten. It's our dream and vision that will now be enjoyed by a wider audience. Get your hands on one of our exquisite perfumes and experience the sheer exuberance of Legend 1942. We couldn't be prouder of this collection and can't wait for you to experience it for yourself," says Anuradha Sansar, Co-founder & CEO, Legend 1942.

Immerse yourself in the luxurious experience of these homegrown, long-lasting, tailor-made fragrances for individuals who appreciate refinement and sophistication. The perfume portfolio will be available on Smytten for trial and purchase.

Try & Buy exclusively on Smytten:

smytten.com/trial/brand/legend-1942/956

smytten.com/shop/brand/legend-1942/6289

Smytten is India's largest tech-enabled D2C product discovery & trial platform. Launched by ex-Unilever and Google executives Siddhartha Nangia and Swagata Sarangi, respectively, Smytten is enhancing the way India's online consumers discover, interact with, and try consumer products and services. It hosts 1200+ brand partners on its platform across lifestyle categories, ranging from fragrances, beauty & makeup, male grooming, food & beverages, baby & mother care, and health & wellness. Smytten offers product samples to consumers across these categories to help them make the right purchase decisions. It also provides its brand partners with a suite of services, data & insights needed for scaling up customer acquisition, product development & channel expansion.

