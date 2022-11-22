Amitoje India launches Innovative Foldable Metal Display Racks for brands

Amitoje India recently launched fully foldable metal display racks.

These racks are used by brands like Pepsico, Britannia, Kellogs, Haldirams etc at their retail outlets and kirana stores.

The speciality of this new launch is that these racks are completely foldable, and save a major cost of transportation and installation - which normally is a major hassle for such brands. The solution is patent pending by Amitoje India which they hope to receive soon.

Amitoje India headquartered in New Delhi has offices all over India. They are renowned manufacturers and exporters of display stands working for more than 500 top brands in India. Amitoje is known for innovations in the space of retail displays and racks.

The current racks come in 2 distinct variations: rodentproof racks and open racks. While open racks cost much less, the problems of rats and other rodents are common in the indian subcontinent.

Each year such rodents damage a large amount of packaged food in retail stores and warehouses in our country. Hence brands prefer to use rodentproof racks which are like a metal cabinet with no space for rodents to enter and eat through products.

Since these cabinets are heavy, bulky and large, transporting them is a challenge. So Amitoje India set out to create a complete cabinet which can be folded and unfolded without the help of any tools. Moreover, they have reduced the cost of these racks by optimizing materials which are commonly used. Thus making this a very popular product with the clients.

"Our clients are loving this and we have a lot of interest from large FMCG majors who are happy to save cost and provide convenience to their teams.. The current solutions are very cumbersome. Our motto is to make lives easy", said Maniraj Singh Juneja, Director of Amitoje India Pvt Ltd,

This is not the first such innovation by Amitoje as they hold several patents on various kinds of folding mechanisms for promotion tables and other display racks, widely used by consumer brands in India and overseas.

These foldable units are particularly suited for export since they are made from recyclable materials, and reduce a lot of carbon footprint by being foldable. This also saves a lot in shipping costs as compared to traditional solutions.

Amitoje India has supplied such foldable racks to many countries outside India and they are thrilled to launch more products on a regular basis which will be appreciated globally.

