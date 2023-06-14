Amity University Punjab receives Prestigious Award for Excellence in Academics, Research, and Innovation

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 14: Amity University Punjab, a leading institution dedicated to academic excellence and innovation, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious '94.3 MY FM Award for Excellence - Exemplary strength in Academics, Research, and Innovation' for the second time in run. The award was presented at a grand ceremony held at Hotel Park Plaza, where renowned My FM recognized institutions for their outstanding contributions in various fields, including education.

The felicitation ceremony witnessed the presence of Bollywood actress Amisha Patel, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. The event was a celebration of the relentless pursuit of knowledge and the remarkable achievements of educational institutions across the region.

Amity University Punjab, known for its commitment to providing high-quality education and fostering a culture of research and innovation, was recognized for its exceptional performance in academics, research initiatives, and innovative approaches to education.

During the ceremony, Sahil Kapoor, Director, Business Development and Marketing at Amity University Punjab, accepted the honor on behalf of the university. Expressing his gratitude, Kapoor extended his heartfelt thanks to the organizers and the esteemed chief guest for acknowledging the university's relentless pursuit of excellence.

At Amity institutions across the world we bring together the brightest and best faculty, scientists and students who all have one passion in common - to achieve exceptional things that will make our world a better place. This is Amity DNA.

With the same philosophy, Amity University Punjab has been set up as a world-class hub of hi-end, interdisciplinary research and education in Mohali.

Amity University in Mohali is the eleventh university to be established by the not-for-profit Amity Foundation. Being set up as a multi-disciplinary university, offering 90+ UG, PG and Doctoral Programs, it is proposed to be the hub of hi-end research, with extensive collaborations with top global universities to facilitate international exposure for its students and research opportunities for faculty.

Amity University Punjab endeavors to emerge as a global knowledge hub, attracting and nurturing the most brilliant students who share our mission to change the world, together.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor