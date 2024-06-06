AM/NS India installs Reverse Vending Machine at Udhna railway station

Hazira/Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 6: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) inaugurated a state-of-the-art Reverse Vending Machine at Udhna railway station in Surat on World Environment Day on Wednesday.

A Reverse Vending Machine allows users to return empty plastic bottles and beverage cans for recycling, reducing the environmental impact of plastic waste.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Anil Matoo, Head – Corporate Affairs, AM/NS India, Hazira said, “The Reverse Vending Machine will not only help in recycling large quantities of plastic waste but also in sensitising people and raising awareness about the hazards of plastic waste. The machine has been installed as a part of our ‘Project Green' initiative to support Surat's goal of becoming a plastic-free city. We appeal to the community to use this machine and contribute to a cleaner future.”

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dr. Jignasa Oza, Regional Officer of Gujarat Pollution Control Board, Dr. Anil Matoo, Head – Corporate Affairs, AM/NS India, Hazira, Arvind Bodhankar, Chief Sustainability Officer at AM/NS India, Sankara Subramanian, Head – Environment at AM/NS India, Hazira, Kiransinh Sindha, Lead – CSR, AM/NS India, Hazira, Yogesh Thakur Superintendent, Udhna Railway Station and others.

The Reverse Vending Machine has been installed as part of AM/NS India's “Project Green” initiative under the Public-Private Partnership model. The machine enables users to insert empty plastic bottles ranging from 200 ml to 2.5 litres, and aluminium beverage cans for recycling. In exchange, users receive a reward coupon on their phone. The machine has the capacity to crush 1,500 to 2,000 plastic bottles daily, collecting 40-50 kg of plastic waste for recycling.

Surat generates nearly 20 tonnes of plastic waste a day, which not only adversely impacts the local ecosystem but also contributes to air pollution. The “Project Green” initiative is a part of AM/NS India's efforts to support the city's goal of becoming a plastic-free city and contributing to a cleaner future.

