AM/NS India organises several events, competitions to commemorate National Fire Service Day

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 23: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture of ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the largest steel manufacturers in the world, commemorated the National Fire Service Day on April 14 by organising several events aimed at promoting fire safety.

The theme for the National Fire Service Day this year was “Ensure Fire Safety, contribute towards nation building”, emphasising the importance of a safe environment for the country's advancement, and urging everyone to accord top priority to fire safety.

In sync with the theme, the Fire Team of AM/NS India, Hazira, organised various activities to enhance fire safety awareness amongst employees, associates and children. As many as 537 employees participated in the online quiz competition for awareness on fire prevention and protection, and around 700 employees participated in the spot quiz organised at the AM/NS India Hazira plant to enhance fire safety awareness among a maximum number of individuals.

The fire team also imparted basic firefighting training to students of Hazira's Nav Jagruti Vidya Vihar School, in which 125+ children and teachers participated. Fifteen departments of AM/NS India participated in the competition for the best department contribution towards fire prevention. Similarly, a scenario-based group firefighting competition witnessed the participation of 102 employees and associates.

Tabletop exercise, an essential tool for emergency preparedness, response and mitigation plan, saw 112 employees from 18 departments taking part. The events concluded with a live rescue and fire drill by the fire team and the prize distribution ceremony.

National Fire Service Day is observed in memory of brave firefighters who lost their lives while battling a massive fire at Bombay Dockyard in 1944. The day provides a forum to spread awareness about fire safety and prevention through several events and educational programmes. Additionally, Fire Service Week is observed throughout the country from April 7-14 to promote a fire-safe environment.

