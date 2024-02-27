AM/NS India’s fire team rescues dumper truck driver from mangled cabin after accident

Hazira (Surat) [India], February 27: The fire and safety team of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) rescued the driver of a dumper truck after the vehicle's cabin got mangled in a road accident.

The fire control room of AM/NS India, Hazira received a call in the early hours of Saturday from the plant's security control room informing about a collision involving a coal-loaded truck dumper bearing registration number GJ16AV8885, and a parked dumper (GJ21W4399) near Surat-Hazira bypass road near Hazira village approach road.

Upon arrival at the scene, the fire team assessed the situation and realised that the truck driver, later identified as Prakash Saha, was trapped inside the badly damaged vehicle cabin. The team, along with the fire crews from SMC and GAIL, used portable cutters to cut through a portion of the cabin and rescued Saha from the vehicle. Saha, who was conscious throughout the rescue operation, suffered injuries on his leg and thigh. He was handed over to a team of 108 ambulance.

Dr. Anil Matoo, Head – Human Resource Operations, IR, and Administration, AM/NS India, commended the fire team for the swift response to the emergency and for saving the truck driver's life.

“The team's prompt response to the incident demonstrates our commitment to upholding the highest safety standards within its plant and outside,” he said.

The AM/NS India's fire team comprised N.S.Dhoot, Ranjit Bamaniya, Hardik Patel, Milan Patel, Ayush Kumar, and Rees Thakor.

