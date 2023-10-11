Amokabel and Raychem RPG CCSX Covered Conductor solves power evacuation challenge from 50MW Solar Plant in Kasaragod, Kerala

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11: In a remarkable feat of engineering and innovation, the Kasaragod Solar Plant in Kerala, India, has been successfully powered by Raychem RPG and Amokabel's state-of-the-art 329mm2 covered conductor. The overhead distribution part of this project, initiated by THDC India Limited, was executed by Ithal Engineering Groups, and the key component responsible for the transmission of energy from the mountainous PV farm to the valley-based substation was Raychem RPG and Amokabel's to date largest 329mm2 33kV covered conductor, boasting an impressive current carrying capacity of more than 600 amps.

Project Background:

The Kasaragod Solar Plant, with a generation capacity of 50MW, was a prestigious initiative aimed at harnessing renewable energy resources to meet the growing demands of Kasaragod city and the surrounding region. The project was inaugurated by India's Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2021, signifying its importance in the country's renewable energy landscape.

Key Players:

End User: THDC India Limited

EPC Company: Ithal Engineering Groups

Covered Conductor Supplier: Amokabel / Raychem RPG

Challenges and Solutions:

Harsh Environmental Conditions: The covered conductor had to be installed in an extremely challenging environment, threading its way down the mountain through a dense rainforest near the coast of the Arabian Sea. This area experiences heavy monsoon rains, strong winds, and a corrosive saline atmosphere. Amokabel and Raychem RPG's covered conductor was chosen for its durability and resilience in such adverse conditions. The robust construction of the conductor, including Raychem RPG and Amokabel's insulation, jacketing and water blocking technology preventing any kind of water ingress in combination with an exceptional mechanical strength, ensured reliable performance in the face of these environmental challenges.

Energy Transmission: To transmit the energy efficiently, safely and without interruptions from the PV farm atop the mountain to the substation in the valley, dual 300mm2 ground cables were used to feed the 329mm2 covered conductor in order to match its current carrying capacity. This configuration facilitated the smooth flow of electricity, ensuring that the 400MWh of daily renewable energy generated by the solar plant could be transported reliably through the forest.

Project Execution:

The project commenced in early 2021 and was completed within the stipulated timeframe. Ithal Engineering Groups and Raychem RPG engineers collaborated closely with Amokabel's technical experts to ensure the seamless integration of the covered conductor into the overall transmission system. Rigorous testing and quality control measures were implemented to guarantee the conductor's performance under extreme conditions.

Visit by Senior Management:

In August 2023, senior executives from Ithal Engineering Groups, Raychem RPG and Amokabel visited the THDC site, which then had been successfully operational for nearly three years. This visit served as a testament to the project's success and highlighted the long-term reliability of Raychem RPG and Amokabel's covered conductor in this critical infrastructure.

Benefits and Impact:

The successful deployment of Raychem RPG and Amokabel's covered conductor in the Kasaragod Solar Plant project has had several notable outcomes:

Reliable Power Supply: The covered conductor has consistently delivered electricity from the solar farm to the substation, ensuring a reliable power supply to Kasaragod city and the surrounding areas in an extremely challenging installation environment.

Environmental Sustainability: The project contributes significantly to reducing carbon emissions and promoting renewable energy adoption in the region, aligning with India's renewable energy goals.

Economic Growth: Reliable electricity supply has spurred economic growth in the region, attracting industries and businesses to Kasaragod.

Recognition: The project's inauguration by Honourable Prime Minister Modi and the visit by top management underline its significance and success.

Conclusion:

The deployment of Raychem RPG and Amokabel's covered conductor in the Kasaragod Solar Plant project stands as a testament to innovation and resilience in the face of challenging environmental conditions. This successful collaboration between THDC India Limited, Ithal Engineering Groups, Raychem RPG and Amokabel has not only delivered a sustainable source of energy but also demonstrated the potential of cutting-edge technology to overcome formidable obstacles in the pursuit of clean energy solutions.

About Amokabel: Amokabel is a Scandinavian privately owned cable group that manufactures a wide spectrum of wires, cables and overhead conductors. With headquarters in Sweden and a yearly revenue of more than SEK 1,5 billion, we are setting new standards when it comes to innovation, customer services and short lead times. We focus on high quality and innovative design of new products with minimal environmental impact.

About Raychem RPG: A Joint Venture between TE Connectivity, U.S.A. and RPG Enterprises, India, Raychem RPG has the distinction of being one of the longest, most successful joint venture in India for nearly four decades. Raychem RPG caters to the infrastructure segment of multiple industries. Its pioneering technologies provide solutions for various businesses in the domestic and global markets. The company caters to segments such as Cable Management & Connection Systems, Asset & Theft Protection Systems, Loss Reduction Systems, Electrical Safety Products, Energy Efficient Transformers, Gas Flow Metering and Manufacturing Processing Outsourcing.

