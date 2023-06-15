Amol Deshmukh's debut song 'Dil De Diya' storms YouTube with 1 lakh views

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 15: The music industry is buzzing with excitement as singer and composer Amol Deshmukh, along with actor Soham Deshmukh and Ravya Thakur, releases their mesmerizing debut song, "Dil De Diya' amassing an impressive 1 lakh views on YouTube within days of its release.

Produced under the prestigious banner of TIME Classics, a division of TIME Audio, the song has quickly captured the hearts of listeners, with its enchanting melody and soul-stirring lyrics. "Dil De Diya" has become a sensation on various audio platforms including Spotify, Gaana, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Hungama, YouTube Music, and more.

"Dil De Diya" showcases the immense talent of Amol Deshmukh as a singer and composer. His heartfelt rendition, accompanied by the soulful performances of Soham Deshmukh and Ravya Thakur, has struck a chord with music enthusiasts across the globe. The song's melodious composition and emotionally charged lyrics resonate with listeners, taking them on an emotional journey filled with love and longing.

"I'm overwhelmed by 'Dil De Diya's' love and support," said Amol Deshmukh. "It was a joy working with Vijay Kher of Studio Wox, a well-known Bollywood post-production company, and the excellent music composers' team of Atul Gupta and Prashant Marathe. "Dil De Diya" was successful because they wanted to touch listeners' hearts.

After the success of 'Dil De Diya,' Amol Deshmukh will soon come out with another thrilling chapter in his musical career: the Hindi song 'Dil Mera Bole Love You,' released by TIME Classics, a part of TIME Audio.

"Through my music, I am aiming to connect with audiences emotionally, creating a memorable experience that resonates with listeners. The overwhelming love and appreciation received for debut song "Dil De Diya" and the positive reception is a remarkable achievement for me." He added.

Amol Deshmukh, hailing from Nagpur, India, is an alumni of IIM Nagpur and VNIT Nagpur - having done his Ph.D. in Engineering. An accomplished engineer, educator, painter, composer, and lyricist, he currently serves as the Principal at Nagpur Institute of Technology.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/WULR2doyftg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor