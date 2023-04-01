Ampere, the official EV Partner of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Launches Limited Edition RCB-themed Ampere Primus Electric Scooter

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 1 (/NewsVoir): Ampere, the flagship electric two-wheeler brand from Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited ("GEMPL"), the official EV partner of Royal Challengers Bangalore are collaborating in the upcoming T20 season with a series of interesting announcements. Ampere is launching a limited edition RCB-themed Ampere Primus electric scooter.

One electrifying RCB player every home game will receive a stunning limited-edition Ampere Primus scooter as an award. RCB-themed Ampere Primus will be available for pre-bookings at INR 499 for a limited period starting first week of April. Details will be shortly available on the website.

Commenting on this collaboration, Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd., said, "Ampere Primus is a flagship electric scooter from Ampere which is perfectly suited for multiple usage needs of any Indian family. It has a very high appeal for modern millennial commuters with discerning taste. The RCB-themed limited edition Ampere Primus brings to life the spirit of the team, the sport and our purpose to make Har Gully Electric."

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL) is the electric mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited (GCL). GEMPL has been in the business of Electric Vehicles (EV) technology, designing, and manufacturing of electric vehicles over the past 13+ years. With a strong base of over 1.8 lakh (180,000) customers, backed by comprehensive EV ecosystem support from GCL, GEMPL is pushing boundaries to create an affordable and sustainable ecosystem, for uninterrupted, clean, last-mile mobility solutions in the country. GEMPL has a strong presence in both electric 2-wheeler and electric 3-wheeler segments. Under electric 2-wheelers, 'Ampere' is a fast-growing e-scooter brand in the country with a strong presence in both B2C and B2B segments, while Bestway, and MLR Auto, are the other two fast-growing businesses in the electric 3-wheeler segment.

For more information, please visit amperevehicles.com, ele3w.com, tejavehicles.com.

Greaves Cotton Limited is a diversified multi-product and multi-location engineering company with a rich legacy and brand trust of over 163 years and has established itself as a key player impacting a billion lives every day. The Company is a leading name in Fuel Agnostic Powertrain Solutions, E-Mobility, Aftermarket & Retail. The Company's diversification strategy is driven by customer centricity and sustainability. As a part of this diversification strategy, the company has recently announced the acquisition of Excel Controlinkage Pvt. Ltd. to unlock new avenues of growth and continue to build expertise in forward looking technologies. Greaves is on a mission to redefine the sustainable, cleantech mobility ecosystem through transformative technologies. It is powered by the purpose to touch a billion lives by 2030 and enable them to make sustainable transition to green mobility.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is owned by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, a subsidiary of Diageo India. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (often abbreviated as RCB) are a franchise cricket team based in Bangalore, Karnataka, that plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). One of the original ten teams, the team has made three final appearances in the IPL and reached the Playoffs for three consecutive years in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The squad consists of a fine blend of proven stars of the international arena and emerging talent.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the rights to own and operate a team in Women's Premier League with a bid of 901 Crores in January 2023. RCB shaped a bold squad in the auction with the buy of distinguished Indian opener Smriti Mandhana (INR 3.40 CR), who also happened to become the most expensive buy not only at WPL but among all other women's cricket leagues in the world.

RCB has evolved in their journey of brand building with multiple business ventures like RCB Hustle (a fitness product by RCB), Dash of RCB, a premium line of non-alcoholic mixer which is launched as an extension to already successful venture, RCB Bar & Cafe. Dash of RCB is the first of other Fast-Moving Consumer Goods options that the cricket brand has launched. The next in line is Dash of RCB - Bar Snacks, Uncut by RCB - a plant-based meat product, soon to be launched.

RCB has adopted the philosophy #PlayBold which resonates both on and off the field - Defeats don't defeat us, the Challenger Spirit keeps us alive'. Download RCB Mobile Application to know more.

