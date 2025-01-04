Amruta Khanvilkar's "Vandan Ho" Song from Sangeet Manapmaan Released

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4: The highly anticipated song "Vandan Ho" from the upcoming Marathi film Sangeet Manapmaan was released. This soul-stirring tribute to warriors is sung by the legendary trio of Shankar Mahadevan, Mahesh Kale, and Rahul Deshpande, and features Amruta Khanvilkar in a breathtaking performance.

"I feel truly honored and grateful to be a part of Sangeet Manapmaan," said Amruta Khanvilkar. "Working with Subodh Bhave, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, and Jio Studios brings back amazing memories of Katyar Kaljat Ghusli. The music, team, and Subodh's direction have made this experience incredibly special. Starting my New Year with 'Vandan Ho' feels like an ode to Bappa and a tribute to this amazing team that I've been fortunate to be a part of for several years now."

"Vandan Ho" is a visually stunning and aurally captivating experience. The song showcases Amruta's impressive dance skills, choreographed by Deepali Vichare. Sudhir Palsane's cinematography captures the grandeur and beauty of the film's setting, while Nachiket Barve's costumes add an extra layer of elegance and authenticity to the film.

Presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Shree Ganesh Marketing, and directed by Subodh Bhave "Sangeet Manapmaan" a musical love triangle, is slated to release in cinemas on January 10, 2025.

