AMTECH 2024 ends with resounding success with active participation from wide range of stakeholders

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 12: AMTECH 2024, India's premier additive manufacturing event, concluded with immense success at KTPO Trade Centre, Bengaluru. The event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to explore the transformative potential of additive manufacturing technologies.

The included inauguration and panel discussion on "Strategic Implications of Additive Manufacturing for India", moderated by 3D printing veteran Rajeev Kulkarni. The panel featured distinguished experts including Girish Murahari (Bosch), Vishwanath Nayak (GE Healthcare), Antony Paul (Larsen & Toubro), and Dr. Vinaya Manvatkar (Eaton India).

During the speech the guest, stated the importance of developing an combined ecosystem for additive manufacturing. They also emphasized on integrating AI, machine learning and other data technologies for development of integrated AM systems.

The AM Live Machinery demonstrations showcased technologies like Projection Micro Stereolithography, Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) alongside the AM Skills Lounge, which emphasized workforce readiness for India's rapidly growing AM ecosystem. A special focus was placed on ceramic additive manufacturing, highlighting its applications in aerospace, healthcare, and automotive industries.

"AMTECH 2024 embodies India's ambition to lead in additive manufacturing," said Aditya Chandavarkar, Co-Founder, AMTECH. "The vibrant discussions, positive feedback from stakeholders and live technology showcases reflect our commitment to driving innovation and fostering a developing AM ecosystem."

The conference sessions and panel discussions of both days included diverse topics. Some of the were focused on discussions on AM in tooling and aerospace, AM for industrial-scale production, AI integrated design and next generation powder handling systems.

AMTECH 2024 has brought together passionate individuals and industry leaders under one roof. From live machinery demonstrations and panel discussions reflected India potential for global leadership in this transformative field.

