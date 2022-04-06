Amul Milk Price Hike Soon: Amul hints at rising milk prices again

With fuel prices soaring in the last fortnight, prices of all essential commodities have started rising. Amul, has hinted at rising milk prices again. Last month, all milk companies, including Amul, Govardhan and Sonai, had hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per liter. But it is likely to rise again within a month. Since July 2021, the total expenditure has increased by 8 to 9 percent. Now fuel prices are rising again.

Amul milk prices could rise again due to rising energy, logistics and packaging costs, Amul company officials said on Tuesday. However, he did not specify how much the rate would increase this time. Amul MD RS Sodhi while talking to media said that now prices cannot be reduced but will be increased. The co-operatives have increased the price of Amul milk by eight per cent in the last two years. In the last month, the price of milk has gone up by Rs 2 per liter. Sodhi said farmers' income from milk has increased by Rs 4 per liter during the pandemic. At the same time, the company's profits have plummeted due to a number of issues. But profit making is not the main objective of a co-operative society. Out of one rupee received by Amul, 85 paise goes to farmers' accounts.