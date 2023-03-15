An E2W Study Overseas initiative: The Global Enrol-Study Abroad Expo 2023 to be held on April 18, 2023, hosting 75+ foreign universities

New Delhi [India], March 15 (/SRV): Envisioned to unlock attractive study abroad opportunities for students, South India's biggest spot admission event, The Global Enrol- Study Abroad Expo2023 will be soon held at the Heart of Tamil Nadu, Chennai on the 18th April 2023. The 8th chapter of the event, an initiative of E2W Study Overseas since 2016, will host over 75 international universities of repute, providing a one-of-a-kind opportunity for both students and their guardians to browse through a large array of cutting-edge courses and seek admission in the prestigious institutions.

Outlining the vision behind the initiative, Vairabala, Director, said, " We believe that education is the biggest form of empowerment. Informed by this philosophy, we understand that studying abroad is a dream for millions of South Asian students, especially those in India. Offering international exposure and better employment opportunities, education in foreign institutes of repute comes with a promise of a better lifestyle and an enhanced recognition of one's talent." Further elaborating on the role of the company, the Designation said, " But what baffles most people is striking the balance between cost-effective education and the right career path, given their interests. Moreover, guardians and their wards often feel haggled by the complicated application requirements. Smoothening the debilitating process, we handhold the aspirants through every step in the process, offering a holistic approach to securing a seat."

The education fair aims to attract over 900 students across the South Indian states. Gathering talented and ambitious young minds from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Pondicherry and Kerala, the event will provide an in-depth perspective on various aspects of foreign education, including information on (UK, Europe, Canada & USA) higher education institutes, medical universities, sports institutes, language & pre-master institutes, as well as language exam providers. Additionally, keeping in mind the significant cost of education in foreign institutes, the aspirants are also exposed to a series of financing options via education loans ranging from 10 to 50 lakhs.

Further, not only does The Global Enrol- Study Abroad Expo2023 cater to a wide range of students, including those in college, university, and the final year of high school, but also to professionals and entrepreneurs who want to catapult their careers to the next level.

