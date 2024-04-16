An Enchanting Evening of Classic Songs and Ghazals by Padma Shri Anup Jalota at Naushad Academy of Hindustani Sangeet Concert

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: Padma Shri Anup Jalota graced the stage at the Naushad Academy of Hindustani Sangeet, delivering a spellbinding performance that left the audience enraptured on a serene Sunday evening of 14th April 2024 which was held at the Trusts open-air ground nestled inside Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Lane in Andheri West, Mumbai, the concert was a resounding success.

Anup Jalota, an icon in the world of music, needs no introduction. With a career spanning over five decades, he has continuously reinvented the rendition of devotional songs and ghazals, captivating audiences with his soulful voice and timeless melodies.

Singing his heart out he belted out songs like Damadum Mast Qalandar (Qawali), Aisi Lagi Lagan (His Bhajan), Rang De Chunariya (His Bhajan), Tumko Dekha To Yeh Khayal Aya (Jagjit's Ghazal), Yeh Dawlat Bhi Lelo (Jagjit's Ghazal), Itni Shakti Hamay Day na Daata (Kuldeep Singh Jee's song) and many more to the audience's delight.

Anup Jalota was backed by his talented musicians Tabla player Divendra Bhartti, Synth Guitarist -Dhiren Raichura, and Violinist R Mahesh.

Rehman Naushad, well-known film director, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are honoured to host Padma Shri Anup Jalota, whose melodious songs and ghazals enchanted us all, filling the evening with serenity and joy."

World renowned legendary music director and composer Uttam Singh, a close family friend of Anup Jalota, shared, "Anup Jee's music and his renditions have brought the sublime beauty of songs and ghazals to India and beyond.'

Gurmeet Singh, esteemed music composer - producer and son of Shri Uttam Singh, added, Anupji's mesmerizing devotional songs and ghazals have touched my heart and It's truly a delight to experience his artistry this evening.'

Attendees savoured each moment of the performance, indulging in a delightful evening filled with timeless melodies. This event was guided by the expertise of Rehman Naushad, Uttam Singh, Gurmeet Singh, alongside the meticulous organisation by Parmeet Kaur (Mini), was also complemented by delectable Gujarati snacks from Shri Ambika Dry Fruits, adding a flavourful touch to the memorable occasion.

About Anup Jalota:

Padma Shri Anup Jalota is a highly acclaimed Indian singer and musician renowned for his exceptional contributions to music. With a career spanning over five decades, he has captivated audiences worldwide with his soulful renditions of bhajans, ghazals, and classical compositions.

About Naushad Academy:

Naushad Academy of Hindustani Sangeet is a public charitable trust that is registered under the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950. The Academy was established on 5th May 1998 by the world- renowned Music Composer & Director, Late Padma Bhushan Naushad Ali Wahid Ali, with the primary objective of promoting, encouraging, and developing Indian classical music, semi-classical, light music, international music, and new upcoming talent in the field of Indian Classical music/dance and various other forms of Arts. The Academy has been holding a variety of music-related activities to promote music & arts. Plans are now on to open a music academy with all facilities available for musicians at one place soon to foster emerging talent in the realm of music and arts as the trust's author, the Late Padma Bhushan Naushad Ali Wahid Ali had hoped and to full fill his cherished dream to come true.

Mentioned below are the Permanent Trustees of Naushad Academy:

1) Mutiur Rehman Naushad - President

2) Uttam Singh - Secretary

3) Shahnaaz Parveen Matiur Rehman

4) Jasvinder Kaur

5) Umaarah Mutiur Rehman

6) Gurmeet Singh - Treasurer

