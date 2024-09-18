An Entertaining and Heartfelt take on giving life second chances: 'Vishesham' on OTT

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 18: The much-anticipated Malayalam film 'Vishesham', Produced by Step 2 Films and Directed by Sooraj Tom and starring Chinnu Chandni and Anand Madhusoodanan in the lead roles, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video (available in India, UK & USA) and Simply South (in Other Regions). Vishesham has been praised for its blend of humour and the themes explored, appealing to viewers across different languages. The film presents a refreshing narrative about giving second chances in life, and the unexpected happiness that comes into their life.

This family drama takes viewers through the emotional journey of a couple enduring a long and difficult wait for a child. With humour and heart, 'Vishesham' presents the common questions and societal pressures that many couples face after marriage. The film also presents the modern world of fertility treatments which resonates with a broad audience by exploring a sensitive topic with both subtlety and impact.

Through the fertility clinic advertisements and the personal struggles of childless couples, 'Vishesham' explores not only the societal expectations placed on them but also the deeper themes of love, relationships, and personal strength. It beautifully portrays what it means to be a 'Superhero' and a 'Wonder Woman' in the face of these challenges, offering a touching and relatable narrative that resonates with global audiences.

'Vishesham' is the debut production of Step2Films spearheaded by director Sooraj Tom. Anand Madhusoodanan not only stars in the film but also takes on multiple creative roles, including composing the music, writing the story, screenplay, and lyrics. The cinematography is by Sagar Ayyappan and edited by Malavika VN.

