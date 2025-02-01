An Eye Specialist Makes History In Limca Book Of Records With Vision Correction

New Delhi [India], February 1: Dr. Rahil Chaudhary, Cataract & Refractive Surgeon and Managing Director of Eye7 Eye Hospitals, Delhi-NCR, makes history in the Limca Book of Records with vision correction of the highest recorded myopic spectacle power of -32.5D using advanced Phakic IOL (ICL) technology.

In the past, he has already achieved the Guinness World Record for performing the highest number of Lasik procedures in a single day. LASIK [laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis] is a surgery performed to improve the vision of eye. It uses laser technology to reshape the cornea and facilitates the perfect 9/9 vision. It's performed for both myopia, astigmatism, and hypermetropia. While myopia causes distant blurry vision, hypermetropia causes objects close to you to appear blurry.

Due to his expertise in laser vision correction, refractive surgeries, and cataract treatments, Dr. Chaudhary, holds many accolades in his name for his commendable work. He is always willing to integrate the best possible technologies in his work and practice.

Dr. Chaudhary was also the first one to bring AI-Lasik, powered by ray-tracing technology, to the country under the name Wavelight Plus InnovEyes, an AI integration to the world of vision correction.

Speaking about the technology, he believes, “With Wavelight Plus InnovEyes, AI performs virtual surgeries on a 3D digital twin of the eye before the actual procedure, ensuring precision and unmatched visual outcomes. This has revolutionized specs removal surgery, attracting patients from across the nation.”

As the esteemed Director of Eye7 Eye Hospitals in Delhi-NCR, Dr. Chaudhary is widely recognized and appreciated both nationally and internationally for expertise, knowledge, and surgical advancements in the field of eye care. With a dynamic presence on social media, including nearly 2 million YouTube subscribers, Dr. Chaudhary is known not only for his technical expertise but also for his compassionate and friendly approach to patient care with a touch of wit, humor, and packed with knowledge.

Dr. Chaudhary's commitment to the advancement in eye care technology and providing commendable patient outcomes has positioned him as a leader in the industry. Eye7 Eye Hospitals, under his guidance, continues to be a beacon of excellence and innovation, serving patients from all corners of the country and beyond. From LASIK to AI-powered eye surgeries, Dr. Chaudhary's dedication to improving vision and enhancing the quality of life for his patients remains unparalleled, setting new benchmarks in the field of ophthalmology.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor