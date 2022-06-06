An initiative by Utkarsh Small Finance Bank on World Environment Day

In commemoration of the 48th World Environment Day, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited ("Utkarsh SFBL" or the "Bank") has initiated a cleanliness drive at Assi Ghat. This initiative held on June 05, 2022, was primarily to create awareness among the public visiting the ghat on waste disposal practices.

People from across the city belonging to all age groups were invited to take part in the clean-up drive that went on between 6 am and 8 am at Assi Ghat. Gratifications were done for all participants by giving them T-shirts, Cap, Certificates and trophies to the winners who have collected maximum waste at the river bank.

Refreshments and Saplings were also given as a token for the efforts done by all participants towards a cleaner and greener tomorrow.

Trilok Nath Shukla - Head - Micro Banking at Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, said "We at Utkarsh are enthusiastic towards preserving our environment for a better, cleaner, and safer tomorrow. Our prime objective is to create awareness about proper disposal of waste and the residents' responsibility involved in it. It is also important to understand that the cleaning of river Ganga is a continuous process. Years of pollution cannot be removed with a single drive, however, there have been many initiatives over the years which have gradually begun yielding results now. The water quality of the river has significantly improved since the last decade, and we are committed to the clean-up drive, and in turn preserve and protect our environment."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor