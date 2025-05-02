An Insight into the Future of Classroom Management

New Delhi [India], May 2:Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping education in ways that hadn't been imagined a even a few years back.

It's not just making learning more engaging for students or helping teachers teach better, it's also simplifying how the educational institutions are being run. From tracking student attendance to organizing schedules and understanding student performance, AI is becoming a core component in managing classrooms in today's world.

How AI Is Changing Classroom Management

Rustom Kerawalla – Chairperson of the Ampersand Group gives us a lowdown on how AI is making things smoother and smarter in schools:

Here are a few ways in which AI is impacting School Management

Smart Attendance and Behaviour Tracking

AI can now automatically take attendance using facial recognition or fingerprint scanning. This means less time spent on roll calls and fewer errors.

It also keeps an eye on students' behaviour and participation, spotting patterns like distraction, disinterest, or discipline issues. Teachers and school staff can then use this info to support students who need help.

Easing Classroom Management Tasks

AI can handle routine tasks like creating class schedules, managing assignments, and even preparing lesson plans.

Virtual assistants and chatbots can answer student and parent queries, freeing up teachers' time. AI can even adjust lighting, sound, and seating arrangements for better learning conditions.

Smarter Data Driven Decisions

AI can collect and study tons of data about how students are learning. It can then help teachers adjust lessons to fit student's individual needs. It can also spot which students might be struggling and suggest extra help before things get worse.

Making Classrooms Safer with AI

AI-powered cameras and systems can help keep an eye on school campuses and analyze suspicious behaviour or safety issues. The AI systems can detect if an unknown person enters the school or if a student leaves the premises without permission. They can also send instant alerts during emergencies.

The enormous scope AI in Indian Education

The Indian government is actively pushing for more AI adoption in education. The 2025 Budget includes ₹500 crore to build an AI Center of Excellence to support customized learning and better job readiness.

With these efforts, AI is set to revolutionize how schools operate – making them more efficient, secure, and student-focused.

Final Thoughts

This is what Rustom Kerawalla has to say on the transformative power of AI in education: “As AI continues to evolve, classrooms of the future will be more flexible, personalized, and safer for everyone. Teachers will have better tools, students will get the help they need when they need it, and schools will run more smoothly and efficiently than ever before”.

