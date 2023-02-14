Anand Chordia honoured with ‘Element of Earth’ Award at Green Conclave 2023

New Delhi (India), February 14: ISHRAE (Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air Conditioning Engineers), Pune Chapter honored Anand Chordia, Director, Technology & Innovation, Pravin Masalewale, & Founder, The Ecofactory Foundation with ELEMENT OF EARTH Award under the Five Element Awards 2023 at their flagship exceptional event of GREEN CONCLAVE 23.

The award was presented to him at the hands of renowned sustainable architects worldwide – Prof Christopher Charles Benninger, FSAI president, IPA President, AESA President, and ISHRAE President Mr. Virendra Borade.

Chordia was recognized for his fantastic efforts in the field of Environmental Sustainability which has been instrumental in positioning India as one of the foremost countries in embracing the path of sustainability and building the environment.

“Earth, Water, Fire, Space, and Wind were the five elements under which awards were presented. It was indeed an honor to receive the award under the ‘Earth’ element. It only inspires me to work harder in this direction and continue my efforts toward a cleaner, greener, healthier, sustainable & prosperous India. My vision and passion are to provide sustainable lifestyle solutions to rural and urban communities”, smiles Chordia.

The event was graced by 450+ participants at Suzlon One Earth Campus and was convened by Dr. Anshul Gujarathi, on 4th Feb 2023 in Pune.

