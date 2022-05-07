Anand Srivastava announces an upcoming book on digital marketing

Anand Srivastava, the founder, and CEO of , a digital marketing company based out of WY, USA, has announced that the release of his book on digital marketing will take place in the upcoming months.

Srivastava said, "I have tried to encapsulate my years of knowledge in this compilation, and I am looking forward to the book's launch. Currently, it's in the manuscript format, but it will soon go through all the book publishing procedures. It will serve those who are serious and determined to get a foothold in the digital marketing industry."

"The purpose of my book is simple - to be able to deliver established rules about the world of digital marketing that have been sold poorly to the masses yet. I have wanted to do this for a long while now, but I was eyeing for imparting the most unconventional knowledge hence it took time," says Anand Srivastava in a statement.

Anand Srivastava is a seasoned digital marketing expert with over years of experience in driving digital business growth that's tested and sustainable. He does not believe in "get rich quick" schemes but in deploying strategies that cater to stable growth. The marketing stalwart always wanted to impart his knowledge and the pragmatic approaches of long term and goal-oriented results to the masses. And now, this noble feature is set to hit shelves in the upcoming months.

Anand Srivastava has been at the forefront of imparting technical and digital marketing know-how to people across ages. He believes in sharing collaboratively and in the fact that we grow with the growth of others. Having led a career as a techie, a financial analyst, an entrepreneur, and a digital marketing guru by heart and by profession, Anand wants to take his dynamism a step ahead by being an author.

Having tried his hands on anything and everything in the digital world, his LLC, "Anand Srivastava LLC," serves clients from various industries and business sectors across the globe.

Srivastava has laid his hands in various aspects of the digital marketing industry, such as affiliate marketing, blogging, SEO, and as an authority guest writer on various diversified topics.

This story is provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor