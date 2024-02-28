Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant Wedding: 14 New Temples in Jamnagar To Preserve Indian Heritage, Tradition

India's largest business tycoon's Son Anant Ambani is all set to marry Radhika Merchant on 12th July 2024. The preparations for this wedding are in full swing. To seek blessings from God before their wedding, the Ambani family has constructed 14 new temples in a large temple complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Adorned with carved pillars, deity sculptures, fresco-style paintings, and architecture influenced by generations of artistic heritage, this temple complex places India's rich cultural and spiritual identity at the core of the wedding ceremony. Crafted by esteemed sculptors, the artwork in the temple is created using traditional techniques and traditions. This endeavor mirrors the vision of Nita Ambani, the founder chairperson of Reliance Foundation, to safeguard and promote Indian heritage, tradition, and culture, showcasing the remarkable talents of local artisans.

An Auspicious Beginning



Ushering in Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's much-awaited wedding, the Ambani family has facilitated the construction of new temples within a sprawling temple complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/xKZwCauWzG — Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (@nmacc_india) February 25, 2024

During her interaction with local residents and artisans at the temple complex in Motikhawadi, Jamnagar, Nita Ambani inquired about the artworks crafted by them and commended their efforts. The local community and artisans at the temple site expressed that this gesture made them feel involved in the wedding festivities.