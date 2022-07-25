Ananya Gupta, a student of Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Delhi, says that there is no substitute for hard work and persistence in studies

July 25: Ananya, a meritorious student and a topper throughout her middle school, also bagged the all-rounder scholarship of her school. She received nine scholarships in her middle school, which was a record in itself. She tops her Class 10 CBSE in her Vidyalaya with an aggregate of 99% and a perfect score of 100/100 in Maths and Science, resulting in a total score of 495/500 (as per CBSE declared results for Class 10 and 12 on the 22nd July 2022).

A beaming Ananya gives credit for her success to hard work and discipline in her routine and also to her Principal, Ms Anuradha Joshi, her teachers, her doctor’s parents (especially her mother), grandmother and a younger brother who were there to help her sail through this journey.

She says that her teachers in Vidyalaya constantly motivated her and guided her. Despite the Covid pandemic, which led to the classes being held mainly online, it did not deter her zeal to perform and excel at the Board Examinations. She is also a brown belt in Karate and an ace swimmer and says that this has helped her to keep her mind and body healthy and stress-free in times of Covid and exams. Ananya, having cleared her primary level in fine arts and prarambhik in kathak at a young age, also loves to play the guitar with her sibling whenever she gets free time. She loves to listen to music and catch up with series whenever she gets time from her studies in order to relax and unwind.

Ananya has taken up Science Stream with Biology in Class 11 as she aspires to be an Orthodontist like her father and to carry the legacy of two generations of doctors in her family. We wish her luck in all her future endeavours.

