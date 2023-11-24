Ananya Panday along with many other B-town celebs graced Sirca India's annual event Jashn-e-Rang

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 24: Sirca India redefined the standards of the coating industry once again by unveiling a groundbreaking product range at the much-anticipated Jashn-e-Rang 3.0 event. The products were unveiled in the presence of the brand's stakeholders and are designed to elevate the future of the paints and coating industry.

Building upon the success of its environmentally friendly product range, Sirca continues its commitment to sustainability. The launch of the Acrylic Exterior Products marks a significant stride towards a greener and more resilient future. The grand reveal occurred amidst the glamour and festivity of Jashn-e-Rang, a stellar event hosted by Sirca India to celebrate a triumphant journey and pave the way for an even brighter future.

This revolutionary Acrylic range was unveiled during an insightful conference, where stakeholders were introduced to the exceptional features and benefits of these products. Sirca India, in its pursuit of a carbon-neutral lifestyle, has pledged to lead the way in sustainable practices. The event was graced by the presence of esteemed guests, including renowned actresses Ananya Pandey, Rimi Sen, and Shefali Jariwala, alongside the famous Indian Punjabi-language actor plus singer Yuvraj Hans and Indian playback singer Ashok Mastie.

The new Acrylic exterior range boasts superior, non-yellowing, and UV-protected acrylic products that are set to redefine the standards of exterior finishes and demonstrate why acrylic exterior products are the future of the industry. Along with this, an extensive range of wall paint products were also launched namely, Acrylic Wall Putty, Sirca Damp Proof, Luxury Metallic Emulsion, Universal Stainer, Floor Coat Emulsion, and Red Oxide Primer. Easy application, excellent preservation, and long-lasting finish are some of the many features of the range.

Jashn-e-Rang 2023 was not just a celebration of colors but also a testament to Sirca's unwavering commitment to innovation. The event featured dazzling performances by Bollywood celebrities, infusing the evening with a vibrant B-Town essence.

Sanjay Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director at Sirca India, took the stage with a heartfelt speech, followed by a rewards and recognition ceremony honoring the brand's star dealers and distributors.

Apoorv Agarwal, Joint Managing Director of Sirca, expressed, "Sirca India is thrilled to introduce our cutting-edge products range, aligning with our commitment to a sustainable and better future. As we celebrate the success of Jashn-e-Rang 3.0, we are proud to strengthen our journey by offering eco-friendly products that redefine longevity and durability."

Sirca India's evolution has been nothing short of extraordinary, aligning with the aspirations of design and decor enthusiasts. The colorful gala event made a loud cheer as it was a definitive statement on the company's motto and was theme crafted by the brand's creative agency on board, DigiStreet Media.

Sirca India has established itself as a leading player, elevating the living standards of its customers through upscale decor inspirations. The brand, synonymous with a premium lifestyle, empowers individuals to create their 'Italian Autograph' with a premium range of Italian wood coatings and wall textures. From creating a market to sustaining market leadership, Sirca India has witnessed tremendous growth through its robust network of dealers and distributors across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor