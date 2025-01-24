Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's successfully concludes four-day visit to Davos

Davos [Switzerland], January 24 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's four-day tour to Davos, Switzerland, successfully concluded on Thursday, during which he interacted with several global leaders and invited investments in the state by showcasing its favourable business environment.

During his visit, CM Naidu met with top executives of 15 prominent global companies, showcasing Andhra Pradesh's favourable business environment and policies. He invited them to invest in the state and explore opportunities in various sectors such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, technical textiles, and rail components, the CMO release stated.

CM Chandrababu Naidu arrived in India in the early hours of Friday after the conclusion of his visit.

He also attended roundtable meetings and sessions, promoting the state's brand image and highlighting its potential for growth. He interacted with ambassadors, CEOs, and experts, discussing ways to collaborate and attract investments.

On the first day of his visit, the Chief Minister met with the Indian Ambassador to Switzerland, Mridul Kumar in Zurich. They discussed potential collaborations between Andhra Pradesh and Swiss universities, particularly in the areas of skill development and artificial intelligence.

"The successful tour has generated significant interest among global investors, with several companies expressing interest in investing in Andhra Pradesh. The state government's efforts to promote its brand image and attract investments have yielded positive results," the CMO release stated.

Chandrababu Naidu met with the CEOs of Swiss companies, including Swissmem, Oerlikon, Angst Pfister, and Swiss Textiles. He discussed potential collaborations and investments in various sectors.

The Chief Minister invited Swissmem to establish a research and development centre and innovation hub in Andhra Pradesh. He also requested Oerlikon to set up an advanced coating centre in the state.

Angst Pfister was invited to establish an advanced sealing solutions plant, while Swiss Textiles was requested to collaborate on contract manufacturing, research and development, and skill development programs in the textile sector.

On the second day of his tour, the Chief Minister addressed a special session organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). He spoke on green industrialization and highlighted Andhra Pradesh's vision for 2047.

Naidu outlined the state's ten guiding principles for sustainable development and emphasized the importance of preparing future leaders. He announced plans to establish a Global Leadership Center (GLC) in Amaravati to nurture future leaders.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the state's commitment to becoming a global hub for green energy and green hydrogen.

CM Naidu's recent tour has garnered significant interest from global investors, according to the CMO release.

Several prominent companies, including Maersk, Cisco, LG Chem, Carlsberg Group, and ArcelorMittal, have expressed interest in investing in the state, it added.

Maersk, the world's largest container shipping company, is considering investing in Andhra Pradesh and CEO Vincent Clerck met with the Chief Minister to discuss potential collaborations, as per the release.

Cisco Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins met with the Chief Minister to discuss setting up a Global Capability Center (GCC) in Visakhapatnam or Tirupati. They also explored opportunities for manufacturing network equipment and collaborating on skill development programs.

LG Chem, South Korea's largest chemical company, is interested in establishing a petrochemical unit in Andhra Pradesh. CEO Shin Hak-cheol discussed potential collaborations with the Chief Minister.

Carlsberg Group, a global brewing company, is considering setting up an integrated brewery and bottling unit in Andhra Pradesh. CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen met with the Chief Minister to discuss potential collaborations.

ArcelorMittal, a leading steel company, is investing Rs. 1.4 lakh crore in an integrated steel project in Anakapalle. Executive Chairman Lakshmi N Mittal and CEO Aditya Mittal met with the Chief Minister to discuss the project's progress.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu held a series of meetings with top executives of various multinational companies on the third day of his visit to Davos, Switzerland.

Chandrababu Naidu met Wells Fargo Chairman BK Goinkaa and discussed investments. He also met Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian and requested him to set up a design centre in Visakhapatnam. Naidu suggested that Google establish a manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh to supply servers.

The Chief Minister met Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) President and Group CEO Muhammad Taufik and discussed investments in the state. Petronas plans to invest between Rs 13,000 crore and Rs 15,000 crore in its plant in Kakinada.

Naidu also met PepsiCo International Beverages CEO Eugene Willemsen and requested the company establish a global delivery centre in Visakhapatnam. He also asked PepsiCo to set up a technology centre for its beauty and personal care portfolio.

Chandrababu Naidu met Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. He requested Gates to support Andhra Pradesh in becoming a hub for health, education, and innovation.

Among other meetings, he also interacted with renowned personalities such as Roberto Bocca, head of the Center for Energy and Materials (Senmat), Rizwan Soomar, Managing Director of DP World, Nicholas Samuel Gugger, member of the Swiss National Council; Anurag Jain, CEO of Access Health Care; and Christelle Lucie Brodard, Councilor of State for Valais, Switzerland, as per the release.

CM Naidu also met with the CEOs of various companies, including Schneider Electric, Nestle, and Novartis.

The Chief Minister highlighted Andhra Pradesh's focus on sustainability, aiming to generate 165 gigawatts of renewable energy. He emphasized the state's commitment to green energy, artificial intelligence, and innovative technologies.

