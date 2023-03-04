Andhra govt signs 260 MoUs worth Rs 1.17 lakh crore on Day 2 of GIS summit

The Andhra Pradesh government, under the leadership Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Saturday said it signed 352 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth an investment of Rs 13.05 lakh crore during the two-day Global Investors Summit being held in Visakhapatnam.

Of these, 260 MoUs worth over Rs 1.17 lakh crore were signed on Saturday in more than 13 sectors.

As many as 117 MoUs, the highest in the Summit, were signed in the tourism sector promising an investment of Rs 22,096 crore that would help generate over 30,000 jobs, according to the statement from the state government. It added that the energy sector saw 40 MoUs worth Rs 8,84,823 crore that can generate nearly 2 lakh jobs.

The agriculture sector saw 15 MoUs worth Rs 1,160 crore while the animal husbandry department signed eight MoUs worth Rs 1,020 crore that will generate an employment for 3,750 people.

Amongst the major investors, Reliance signed one MoU, with an investment of Rs 5 lakh crore which will generate employment for over 1 lakh people. The statement also said HPCL signed one MoU with an investment of Rs 14.3 crore which will generate employment for 1500 people.

HCL Technologies signed two MoUs with an investment of Rs 22 crore which will generate employment for 5,000 people whereas Flipkart signed two MoUs with an investment of Rs 20 crore which can generate employment for 300 people.

On Day 1, the government signed 92 MoUs worth Rs 11,87,756 lakh crore.

The energy department of the state attracted 35 investment proposals amounting to Rs 8.25 lakh crore and promising to generate 1.33 lakh employment. This was followed by Industries and commerce sector that attracted around 41 proposals with an investment of Rs 3.2 lakh crore that will generate 1.79 lakh employment.

The IT and IT-enabled services department managed to get six proposals with an investment of Rs 32,944 crore which will generate employment for 64,815 people. The tourism department managed to get 10 proposals with an investment of Rs 8,718 crore which will generate employment for 13,400 people of the state.

Day 1 also saw major investors such as National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) which signed three MoUs with an investment of Rs 2,35,000 crore with the potential of generating employment for 77,000 people.

JSW Group signed six MoUs, the largest amongst the lot, with an investment of Rs 50,632 crore which will generate employment for 9,500 people. Whereas ABC Limited as signed one MoU with an investment of Rs 1.20 lakh crore which can generate an employment 7,000 people of Andhra Pradesh.

Aurobindo Group signed five MoU's with an investment of Rs 10,365 crore which can generate employment for 5,250 people whereas Adani Green Energy signed two agreements with an investment of Rs 21,820 crore which will generate employment for 14,000 people.

Aditya Birla Group signed two MoUs with an investment of Rs 9,300 crore with the potential of generating employment for 2,850 people while Jindal Steel signed one MoU with an investment of Rs 7,500 crore which will generate employment for 2,500 people.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor