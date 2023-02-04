Musk removing all legacy verified accounts, says those are 'deeply corrupted'

New Delhi, Feb 4 Elon Musk has said that all legacy verified accounts will soon lose their Blue badges as those are 'deeply corrupted'.

In December last year, Twitter relaunched its Blue subscription service with verification, costing $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month.

Musk now tweeted: "Twitter's legacy Blue Verified is unfortunately deeply corrupted, so will sunset in a few months."

Users reacted sharply to his announcement.

"Is legacy Blue really 'deeply corrupted' though? 3 per cent or 4 per cent of accounts may not be entitled to their verification, but these could be weeded out without much difficulty at all if you really wanted to do that," posted The Socialist Party of the UK.

Another user posted: "People at Twitter were being paid under the table to verify people and the entire process was politicised: very notable people refused verification while connected nobodies were verified."

The new Twitter owner had announced that in a few months, "we will remove all legacy blue checks."

"The way in which they were given out was corrupt and nonsensical," he had said.

The micro-blogging platform has expanded its Blue service subscription service to six more countries, taking the total to 12 where users can subscribe to it.

The Twitter Blue service is now available in Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Additionally, the company is introducing a new Spaces tab featuring podcasts and curated stations for live and recorded spaces.

