Andhra Pradesh and Nvidia sign MoU to advance growth of AI ecosystem

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 7 : Andhra Pradesh has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with American Technology company, Nvidia Corp to advance growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) ecosystem in the state, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday.

As part of the MoU signed between both the sides, the tech giant will privide support to the state in preparing curriculum and training over next two years.

In a post on X, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu said, "Andhra Pradesh is welcoming bold initiatives to lead India's AI revolution. Under the leadership of Hon'ble IT Minister @naralokesh Garu, we have entered into an MoU with @nvidia to build a strong and inclusive AI ecosystem in the state."

"With support from NVIDIA for curriculum and training, 10,000 engineering students will receive skill training over the next two years, while 500 AI startups from AP will gain access to its Inception Program for global exposure and key resources," CM added.

CM Naidu further added that plans are underway to establish India's first AI University in collaboration with NVIDIA to shape the infrastructure and research capabilities.

"From education and skilling to research and innovation, this initiative is laying the foundation for a Swarna Andhra Pradesh," he added.

Andhra Pradesh is actively working towards developing the state's AI ecosystem. The state government has announced the development of India's first Quantum Computing Village.

The 50-acre facility in Amaravati, which the state government previously announced, is envisioned as a pioneering ecosystem for quantum computing research and collaboration.

The facility is envisioned as a collaborative ecosystem where institutions and companies can access and share advanced quantum computing resources.

It will also include a dedicated on-site data centre to support high-performance computing needs. IBM and TCS will jointly finalise the infrastructure specifications, with the initial setup set to host the IBM Quantum System Two.

