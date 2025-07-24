Andhra Pradesh CM to visit Singapore to attract investments

Amaravati, July 24 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will leave for Singapore on July 26 for a six-day visit to attract investments to the state.

During the visit from July 26 to July 31, the Chief Minister will engage with representatives of leading global companies, business owners, prominent industrialists, and notable personalities.

This visit marks his second foreign tour since the formation of the coalition government last year, following his earlier visit to Davos.

The Singapore visit will serve as a key platform to promote Brand AP and showcase the state’s new industrial and ease-of-doing-business policies, said a release from the Chief Minister’s office.

The Chief Minister will highlight Andhra Pradesh’s robust infrastructure, including ports, airports, highways, harbours, and abundant water and land resources, as well as its 1,053 km coastline and skilled human capital, urging global investors to explore opportunities in the state.

Throughout the six-day visit, CM Naidu will hold meetings with CEOs and senior representatives of various companies.

On the first day, he will participate in the Telugu Diaspora meeting to be attended by members of the Telugu community from Singapore and neighbouring countries. He will extend an invitation to them to invest in Andhra Pradesh and encourage their participation in the state’s P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) initiative for poverty eradication.

The Chief Minister will focus on attracting investments in sectors such as port-based projects, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and data centres. He will meet with senior dignitaries in Singapore to invite industrialists from the region to the Visakhapatnam Investment Summit scheduled for November this year.

The Chief Minister will also participate in business roundtable meetings centred on the digital economy and fintech, and will attend a dedicated business roadshow in Singapore.

As part of the tour, he will also visit key infrastructure and logistics centres across Singapore.

